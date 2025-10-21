Little persons at risk from wrong drug dosages — minister

Little persons in Uganda face serious health risks due to inappropriate medication prescriptions, the Minister of State for Disability Affairs, Ms Hellen Grace Asamo, has warned. Ms Asamo said many health workers prescribe drugs using standard adult height-to-weight ratios, which do not apply to people of short stature.

This, she explained, often leads to either overdosing or underdosing, exposing patients to potentially severe health complications. “Most persons with dwarfism have a final height of 4 feet 10 inches or less. When doctors use standard adult measures, they risk giving too much or too little medicine. This is a serious health issue that needs urgent attention,” she said. The minister made the remarks yesterday in Kampala ahead of the Commemoration Day of Little Persons, scheduled for October 25.

The day aims to promote equality, inclusion, and awareness about dwarfism while fighting stigma and discrimination. Ms Asamo explained that achondroplasia, a bone growth disorder that causes dwarfism, occurs in about one in every 15,000 to 40,000 live births, according to the 2024 census. She noted that Uganda has very few health professionals trained to manage the orthopaedic, spinal, and joint complications common among little persons, which require regular medical attention.

“Little persons face unique health risks that are often ignored; from incorrect drug dosages to inaccessible delivery beds and misconceptions about reproductive health—where some health workers assume women of short stature are minors or asexual—our health system must adapt to their needs,” the minister said.

“Some communities even associate them with witchcraft, further compounding stigma,” she added Ms Asamo explained that under Schedule 3 of the Persons with Disabilities Act (2020), little persons are recognised among the eight categories of disabilities protected under Ugandan law.

Ms Shamim Wokobera, a member of the Foundation of Persons Affected by Dwarfism (FPAD), said public spaces in Uganda remain largely inaccessible for people of short stature. “Walkways that could help us move safely are blocked by barricades meant to control boda boda riders,” Ms Wokobera said. “Public transport often refuses to stop for little persons.

Counters and ATMs are built too high, forcing us to rely on strangers or security guards to complete transactions, which compromises both convenience and security,” she added. Mr Joseph Kawanguzi, the programmes officer at FPAD, called for an increase in the Shs50 million Sacco fund allocated to little persons under the Parish Development Model (PDM), saying it is too little to meet the community’s needs.

“We need more support so that little persons can access economic opportunities, improve self-reliance, and contribute meaningfully to national development,” she explained.

Prevalence rate

According to the 2024 Census, Uganda has 194,271 little persons aged 18 and above — 89,102 males and 105,169 females. Dwarfism is characterised by short arms and legs relative to the trunk and head, weak muscle tone, spinal stenosis (narrowing of the spinal canal), and sleep disorders that can cause irregular breathing or snoring.



