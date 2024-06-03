LIVE: Celebrating Uganda martyrs
Thousands of pilgrims from different parts of the world have gathered at Namugongo, Wakiso District to celebrate Uganda martyrs.
Among the pilgrims is Speaker of Parliament, Anita Among who is representing President Museveni as the chief guest at the Anglican site.
Also, notable government officials in attendance include; Prime Minister Robinah Nabbanja, Minister for Justice and Constitutional Affairs Norbert Mao who doubles as the Democratic Party president, Minister of State for Trade, Industry and Cooperatives (Industry) David Bahat, State Minister for Primary Healthcare Margaret Muhanga and Minister for Higher Education, John Chrysostom Muyingo, among others.