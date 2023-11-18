LIVE: Excitement as Busoga king weds
What you need to know:
The 35-year-old Nadiope Gabula IV walks down the aisle today in circumstances that are noticeably similar to those that a 34-year-old Henry Wako Muloki was met with in 1956.
The 35-year-old Nadiope Gabula IV walks down the aisle today in circumstances that are noticeably similar to those that a 34-year-old Henry Wako Muloki was met with in 1956.
The Isebantu will take the Inhebantu’s hand in marriage today in circumstances that invite comparisons with Busoga Kingdom’s last royal wedding during February of 1956.