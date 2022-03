Members of Parliament convene today at the Kololo Ceremonial Grounds to elect the new Speaker and Deputy Speaker of the 11th Parliament.

The House seeks to replace the late Jacob Oulanyah, who died of cancer last Sunday and his deputy Anita Annet Among, who is expected to resign this morning.

The office of the Speaker is the executive head of the Legislature, and the office holder is the third top ranked in the national order of precedence.