Live updates: Kenya votes in the 2022 General Election

Kenya votes

Peter Mbitu Kimani, 50, and  Pauline Wanjiru Kamakya, 38, line to vote at Nakeel Primary School in Kajiado County.

Photo credit: Dennis Onsongo | Nation Media Group

By  Nation Team

Nation Media Group

What you need to know:

  • Hello and welcome to our live blog. We will be live blogging the election all day, latest news first (if you're playing catch up, you can start at the bottom). 

Election Day: Live Updates

Tickaroo Live Blog Software




Also Read

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.