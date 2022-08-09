Live updates: Kenya votes in the 2022 General Election

Wafula Chebukati: Areas in Kakamega, Makueni, Isiolo and Nairobi counties, where voting was delayed have, been given more time to compensate for the lost time before they transmit forms 34As to the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya. So far, 26,881 of the 46,229 polling stations countrywide have completed counting and transmitted presidential results to Bomas. The commission will start announcing the results once they have been verified.
Wafula Chabukati: At constituency tallying centres, results of Members of Parliament will be released while at the county tallying centres, results of gubernatorial, senate and woman rep results will be tallied and announced.
IEBC boss Wafula Chebukati now issuing press briefing from Bomas, says voting has closed in majority of voting stations in Kenya
Provisional Presidential Results as at 2153rs: Raila Odinga - 50.69% (80, 590 votes) William Ruto - 48.66% (77,358 votes) George Wajackoyah- 0.46% (739 votes) David Waihiga-0.18% (286 votes)