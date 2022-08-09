Live updates: Kenya votes in the 2022 General Election

Wafula Chebukati: Areas in Kakamega, Makueni, Isiolo and Nairobi counties, where voting was delayed have, been given more time to compensate for the lost time before they transmit forms 34As to the National Tallying Centre at the Bomas of Kenya. So far, 26,881 of the 46,229 polling stations countrywide have completed counting and transmitted presidential results to Bomas. The commission will start announcing the results once they have been verified.



