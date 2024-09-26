Livestock thieves using taxis, saloon cars to evade police

Livestock theft in the cattle corridor districts continues to challenge local leaders and security forces as thieves increasingly use passenger commuter taxis and saloon cars to transport stolen animals, evading detection.

These criminal gangs, transporting both live animals and carcasses, exploit these disguised means of transport to reach markets undetected.

Districts most affected include Nakasongola, Luweero, Nakaseke, Kyankwanzi, Kiboga, Kiryandongo, and Masindi.

Police have intercepted several unauthorised vehicles used for transporting stolen animals.

Offenders face legal action when they fail to provide proper documentation of livestock ownership.

Ms Rachael Kawala, the Wamala Region police spokesperson, recounted a recent incident in Kiboga District.

“We intercepted a commuter taxi being cleaned at a washing bay after it was used to transport two stolen cows. We have the vehicle, three suspects, and the two recovered cows at Kiboga Central Police Station,” she said on Monday.

Some intercepted vehicles have been set ablaze by angry residents, while others remain abandoned at police stations.

“We’ve intercepted various vehicles, from Prados to taxis and Land Cruisers, used to transport stolen livestock, including carcasses. This crime isn’t new, but we are now more vigilant, especially with cars moving at night. Cattle theft is complex and requires a coordinated effort,” Mr Sam Twineamazima, the Savana Region police spokesperson, said.

In Nakasongola District, authorities report that wealthy individuals are involved in livestock theft, smuggling stolen animals under the cover of darkness.

Mr Sam Kigula, the LC5 chairperson, described the situation in the greater Luweero Sub-region as nearly uncontrollable, urging the government to create special units to combat the issue.

“The big cars often bypass police checkpoints, and many roads lack security. We’ve seen cows recovered from inside Land Cruisers. What happens after interception is another matter,” Mr Kigula said.

Local leaders explained that thieves alternate between trucks and smaller vehicles, further confusing security personnel.

“Some of these cars, with tinted windows, wait until the right day to transport the stolen livestock. They’re confident they won’t be checked, possibly bribing their way through checkpoints. Special units patrolling villages, not highways, are needed to fight this crime,” Mr Kigula added.

On May 23, residents of Kikyusa Sub-county, Luweero District, set fire to a vehicle used to transport two stolen cows, but the suspects escaped. Luweero police reported that the burning destroyed crucial evidence, hindering efforts to trace the owner and identify suspects.

In Kyankwanzi, police investigations revealed that suspects attempted to sell two stolen cows to a butcher, who then alerted the authorities.

Ms Kawala said: “The cows were stolen from the Busunju area, but community vigilance led to the suspects’ arrest and the vehicle’s impounding on September 23.”