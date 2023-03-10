Loaded gun abandoned at LC1 chairperson's home

Police in Kasese District are investigating circumstances under which a gun loaded with 10 rounds of live ammunition was dumped at the home of the LC1 chairperson.

Unknown persons abandoned the sub-machine gun at the home of Asasio Kahayika, at Kagongo village in Nyakatonzi Sub County.

Mr Kahayika says he found the gun abandoned at the doorsteps of his house on Thursday.

“I don’t know who and at what time the dropped it there, but was shocked to find it on my doorsteps early in the morning,” he said.

Mr Kahayika however suspects that whoever dropped the gun did it in good faith as he was handing it over to the authorities.

Ms Peace Mbabazi, a resident of the area says the discovery followed a spate of robberies in the area.

“Robbers have been terrorizing us, and I hope that the gun which was dropped at the chairman’s home is one of those they have been using in their robberies,” she said.

According to the Rwenzori East police spokesperson, ASP Nelson Tumushiime, the police is working with other agencies to investigate the origin of the gun.