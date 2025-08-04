Local actors urge stronger media support for grassroots philanthropy

Local donors, activists, humanitarian agencies, and civil society groups convened in Kampala on Monday to launch a week of activities celebrating Uganda’s growing culture of local giving.

The media roundtable, organised by the Uganda National NGO Forum (UNNGOF) as part of its Annual Philanthropy Symposium, brought together representatives from cultural institutions, grassroots initiatives, charities, and the media to explore how storytelling can support long-term philanthropic efforts.

Mr Moses Isooba, Executive Director of UNNGOF, said local philanthropy is redefining what generosity looks like.

“It is not always those with plenty who give. Sometimes, it is the ordinary person, giving from a place of deep relationship,” he said during the media breakfast.

A panel discussion featured voices behind community-driven initiatives such as the Kabaka Birthday Run, Rotary Cancer Run, Hike for Girls, Joe Walker Foundation, and Atta Breast Milk Bank. Speakers called for a shift in media narratives, from focusing solely on problems to highlighting local solutions and community impact.

Call for local coverage

Ms Jovia Nakitende from Atta Breast Milk Bank, founded in 2021, said the initiative was born after a mother who had lost her baby wanted to donate her remaining breast milk. Since then, the bank has collected over 1,200 litres of breast milk and supported more than 750 babies.

“International outlets like BBC and Al Jazeera have featured our work, but local media coverage remains limited,” Ms Nakitende said, adding: “When we share stories of a mother donating milk to save another child, we create much more impact than we can anticipate.”

She added that investigative journalism could help demystify the milk donation process and encourage greater public participation.

Balancing the narrative

Ms Diana Kagere, Public Relations Officer for the Rotary Cancer Run, urged the media to move beyond portraying Rotary events as social functions.

“We celebrate after our charity runs, but that should not overshadow the thousands of good things we have done. We want the media to tell stories of response, not just need.” she said.

Mr Sam Dick Kasolo, Buganda Kingdom’s Chief Mobiliser and Press Secretary to the Kabaka, said the Kingdom’s annual birthday run mobilises thousands for health campaigns.

“The Kabaka’s directive alone mobilises entire communities. Strong media partnerships have amplified this, turning the run into a national health campaign,” he said.

He noted, however, that behind-the-scenes challenges such as safety concerns often go unreported.

From the ground up

Road safety activist Mr Joseph Beyanga, also known as Joe Walker, spoke about his road safety awareness campaign through long-distance walks.

“It is not about Joe Walker, but about the lives lost daily in road crashes. We need support from experts, trainers, and the media,” he said.

Ms Hope Nankunda, founder of Raising Teenagers Uganda, said her work began with distributing sanitary pads and has since grown into community fundraising hikes.

“Social media helped, but getting Ugandans to support charity work requires creativity,” she said.

Ms Angella Nampewo, an editor at Nation Media Group, called for more consistent coverage of community-led efforts.

“Menstrual hygiene campaigns, for instance, are often covered in isolated stories. We need continuity to show the scale of local giving,” she said.

“At NTV, we’ve shown that partnerships can help, but it’s costly and unsustainable without support.”

The symposium continues until August 6 and is part of a broader effort to professionalise local philanthropy in Uganda.