Local committee cites budget constraints in Oulanyah burial

The local organising committee for the burial of the former Speaker of Parliament, the late Jacob Oulanyah, has cited critical gaps in preparations on the ground that could likely impede the funeral process.

During the last preparation meeting at Oulanyah’s home in Ayomlony Village, Jaka Parish, Lalogi Sub-county in Omoro District yesterday, the committee said several components of the burial plan have not yet been executed due to budget constraints.

They cited a shortage of tents, toilet facilities, and hygiene materials, among others, yet they expect approximately 30,000 mourners at the burial.

“There will be so many people here from Thursday, including national and international dignitaries, but we have been informed by the tent construction team that they have mobile toilets for only 10,000 mourners,” Mr George Lapir, the local committee treasurer, said.

He said efforts to provide the necessary facilities have been crippled by the slow allotment of funds earlier budgeted by the national organising committee.

For example, by yesterday evening, the repair of the road leading to the former Speaker’s home from Palenga junction through Lalogi (Omoro) town had been stopped at Opunkomuny Primary School, less than a kilometre from Omoro Town.

Roadworks stopped

A district official, who preferred anonymity, said the repairs were done under an arrangement by Uganda National Roads Authority but the works were stopped due to limited resources.

“They started the work but abandoned it when it reached here (Opukomuny Primary School), they said the miscellaneous budget they had to cater for such operations was depleted at that spot,” the official said.

It takes approximately 7km from the spot to reach Oulanyah’s home through a bushy murram stretch.

While his body arrives in the district today, by yesterday evening, a team from Fotogenix Tents was still fixing frames for tents at Ajuri Primary School playgrounds, where prayers and viewing of the body will be held.

Works on the road leading to the late former Speaker’s home were reportedly abandoned due to shortage of funds. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

At Oulanyah’s home, women and youth took turns to fill giant plastic tanks with water while wheel loaders ferried murram to level the compound in what the family said was the final touches.

A family member, who spoke to this newspaper on condition of anonymity, said the body will not lie in Oulanyah’s house as earlier planned due to unfinished works.

“The building won’t be used to lay him for the two nights because several components of the work are yet to be completed, some parts are still drying and the floors are yet to set, and we do not want to interfere with the engineering works,” she said.

“It was revised that his body lies in this old building he made for his father because while the army worked on the new one, they were also refurbishing this old one, which can perfectly keep the body,” she added.

By yesterday afternoon, the A-Plus team had started digging the grave. The gravesite, however, did not change according to the earlier plan.

Although security personnel barred media from taking photos of the site, this publication confirmed that the grave was being dug near that of Oulanyah’s late mother and wife.

Following days of altercations during which parties disagreed on how much should be spent on the former Speaker’s state funeral, and frustration over lack of cash, Parliament on Monday night confirmed that the allocated Shs1.2 billion was in their custody.

The local committee, however, maintained that the disbursement took long and that it has frustrated several activities.

The local organising committee and security officers disperse after a meeting at Oulanyah’s home in Omoro District on April 5, 2022. PHOTO/TOBBIAS JOLLY OWINY

Mr Douglas Peter Okello, the Omoro chairman, who is also the head of the committee, said it is the same venue (playgrounds) where public viewing of the body and prayers will be held on Thursday and Friday, respectively.

He said the committee was displeased with the pace at which activities were being executed.

“The communication we got from the service providers is that the tents available now can only seat 10,000 mourners.We have, however, placed demands to the government for more tents with the number of mourners expected to hit at least 30,000,” Mr Okello said.

By press time, a team of security officials was assessing the capacity and safety of Lalogi Primary School where the helicopter carrying the remains is expected to land .

Mr Amos Okot, the Acholi Parliamentary Group secretary general, told this newspaper that it was too late to spare them and Oulanyah’s family from shame.

“A lot of activities have been delayed and it is a shame to rush these activities now just because the money came late, like roadworks, feeding mourners who have been at the home for the past two weeks, transporting leaders from across the region for the burial,” Mr Okot said.