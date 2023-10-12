Local Council I and II elections take shape

Two months after the country missed a July 10 statutory deadline for the election of new lower local council leaders, the Ministry of Finance last week announced the release of funds for the process which is expected to finally fill key local government political positions.

Mr Paul Bukenya, the Electoral Commission (EC) spokesperson, told Daily Monitor that the elections body is readying itself for the exercise and will soon “update the country” on when the long-awaited ballot will take place.

“We have the programme and guidelines which we are going to release [soon],” Mr Bukenya said yesterday.

Long overdue elections for women councils will now be held alongside polling for Local Councils I and II across the country in the foreseeable future.

The political-administrative vacuum came about when the government said it did not have the money to pay for the elections, an admission which caused a lot of confusion and panic in light of the important functions those councils play.

Under pressure, the government invoked a legal provision through which the sector minister effected a six-month extension of the tenure of office for village (local council I) and parish leaders (local council II) whose five-year incumbency had expired on July 10 and 27, respectively.

For now, the local government administrative structure also remains without women councils whose term expired more than a year ago. Elections for new office bearers have been pending since then, also on account of inadequate budgetary allocations to the EC.

In his October 6 statement, Mr Ramathan Ggoobi, the Finance ministry Permanent Secretary and Secretary to the Treasury, said Shs58 billion has been released to cover both the LCI and II, and women council elections, whose original budget stood at Shs80 billion.

While Mr Ggoobi’s statement was received with some relief, questions linger over how the EC will fit the multiple pre-election activities required for the process within the trimmed budget. Among those activities are some which had been partially undertaken ahead of the women council polls in 2022.

Village and parish political structures are constitutional local government units which were operationalised under Section 45 of the Local Government Act.

As the first unit of local administration, they play a critical role in the larger government, including to assist in the maintenance of law, order and security and in the vetting and recommendation of persons for recruitment into the armed forces.

Other key functions include to serve as a mobilisation and communication channel for, and monitoring of, public projects; endorsing passport and national identification application forms; signing of land transaction documents, among others.

Data released by the EC indicates there are 71,216 villages and 10,717 parishes in Uganda, each with an 11-member executive committee.

According to the guidelines for election of village and parish/ward administrative unit chairpersons, nomination and approval of executive committee members issued in 2017 by EC chairperson, Mr Simon Byamukama, the LCI chairperson is elected by all registered residents of a village who are 18 years or older.

The elected council chairperson works with an executive committee comprised of a vice chairperson, secretaries for child welfare, information, education, mobilisation, security, finance, production and environmental protection and a general secretary. The chairperson nominates the holders of these positions.

The committee is completed by secretaries for youth affairs, women affairs, public health, persons with disabilities and representation for older persons all of whom hold their offices by virtue of being leaders of their respective village councils.

People line up behind their chosen candidates in Kachwamba A Village, Kabarole District in 2018. The Ministry of Finance last week announced the release of funds for the process which is expected to finally fill key local government political positions. Photo/ALEX ASHABA.

An eligible voter must be registered with the EC, be a citizen of Uganda at the time of registration and should ordinarily be resident in their village of registration.

Unlike the LCI chairpersons, election of the LCII chairperson is by an electoral college made up of the executive committees of all villages in a given parish or ward. The parish chair also has a ten-member team similar to that at the village level, who are elected from within the college.

Section 111(2) of the Local Government Act states that voting of village and parish council chairpersons shall be by the electorate lining up behind the candidates nominated, their representative or portrait/ symbol.

Women councils

The Women’s Council Act establishes women councils at the village, parish, sub-county, district and national level.

Guidelines on the EC website show that the election of women councils is by electoral colleges. The process starts at the village level, where the village women council, composed of all “willing” women residents of each village who are 18 and above.

A member of this council must be registered in the women’s village register by submitting their names, National ID Number, age, and village of residence at designated date. They should also be a registered voter. No academic qualifications shall be required.

The women elected by and from the parish electoral college then form the sub-county/ town or division council, who in turn elect the district women’s council from its members.

At the time of the suspension of the women council elections’ process in June 2022, the EC had completed the registration process. It was still unclear by press time yesterday if a completely new register would be compiled for the imminent elections.

Voting at the three lower units is by lining up, while at the district and or city level it is by secret ballot.

There are five elective positions under the women council from village up to the sub-county/town/ division level which include chairperson, vice chairperson, secretary, publicity secretary, and secretary for finance. These reduced to four at the district level.

“The position of secretary is not elective at district level,” the EC guidelines, for election of women’s councils and committees village to district levels, notes.

A roadmap for the suspended elections which was issued in February 2022 indicated women council elections would take place over a three-month period, with the National Conference for National Women Committee Elections being the last stage of the process.

The National Women’s Council (NWC) is an autonomous body established by the Women’s Council Act, 1993, to bring all women of Uganda together for development purposes, irrespective of their religion, tribe, origin, status or political affiliation.

About the elections

• Number of villages: 71,216

• Number of parishes: 10,717

• Number of members of the LC I executive Committee: 11

• Number of members of the LC II executive Committee: 11

• Number women council leaders: 421,430

• Budget for combined LC and Women Council elections: Shs58 billion

• Voting will be by voters lining behind their candidates.

LC1 and 2 positions

Members of the executive committee at each village and parish administrative unit

1. Chairperson

2. Vice Chairperson who shall also be Secretary for Children Welfare;

3. General Secretary;

4. Secretary for Information, Education and Mobilization;

5. Secretary for Security;

6. Secretary for Finance;

7. Secretary for production and environmental protection;

8. Secretary for Youths

9. Secretary for Women and also the Public Heath Coordinator

10. Secretary for persons with disabilities affairs;

11. Secretary for the Council of Older Persons.

LC I voting process

1. Registration of voters and compilation of the village council register

2. Display of voters register for two days

3. Nomination of candidates: candidates for election as village chairperson shall pick nomination forms Parish. Candidates can be backed by a political party or independent.

4. Candidates campaign in the designated period

5. Voting is by lining up

6. The Village Election Official (Presiding Officer) together with the Polling Assistant and Election Orderly Officer (EOO) shall count the number of voters lining up behind each candidate or representative or portrait or symbol.

7. The elected chairperson then nominates six members for the elective positions of the executive committee. These must be approved by the voters, one by one by show of hands.

Qualifications

1. A resident in the village,

2. Aged 18 years or above

3. A citizen of Uganda

4. A registered voter

5. No academic qualifications required

6. No nomination fee shall required