Local diabetes drug passes standards test

Mr David Ssenfuka (left), the developer of diabetes drug, and Mr Joshua Buyinza (right), the head of cooperate affairs at Leonia-NNN-Medical Research and Diagnostic Centre Ltd. PHOTO/TONNY ABET

By  Tonny Abet

What you need to know:

  • The inventor of the drug says they are seeking Shs21b for clinical trials and establishing a modern manufacturing facility. 

The government has cleared developers of a locally-made diabetes herbal medicine to take the acclaimed cure through clinical trial after it met the initial safety requirements.

