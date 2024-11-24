Local economy growth under renewed scrutiny

Imagine a neighbourhood bakery. It smells of fresh bread, the counters glimmer with pastries, and customers line up for their daily fix.

Yet behind the aroma lies a grim truth—children work the ovens, unpaid and exhausted, while guards keep "order" with threats.

Now, scale that bakery into an entire economy, and you might glimpse the uncomfortable reality of Uganda’s growth story.

Uganda’s economic growth story has a bitter aftertaste, as a new study by the Network of Public Interest Lawyers (NETPIL) and Resource Rights Africa reveals human rights dilemmas in key sectors—coffee, timber, and fishing.

Coffee and fish earned Uganda $1.1b in foreign earnings in 2023, but beneath these glowing figures lies an uncomfortable reality of human rights violations like child labour and management by the military, shifting away from civilian oversight.

Coffee, Uganda’s top export, which is cultivated in more than 80 districts, is driven by smallholder farmers who produce 53 percent of the supply on tiny plots. Yet, the sector’s human rights landscape is fraught with contradictions.

Take child labour—some see it as “child work,” a means of teaching responsibility and supporting family income. It was found to be rampant in the coffee sector, mostly at farms.

The sector’s human rights challenges extend beyond labour. Rising coffee earnings have spurred questions about governance, ownership, and the relationships between key players in the value chain.

But enforcing compliance risks alienating these farmers, the backbone of Uganda’s $960m coffee industry now racing toward a $1.5b export target by 2030.

The country’s total gross domestic product is $50b, according to data from the World Bank Group.

Dr James Nkuubi, who led the study with a team of 167 lawyers, says: “Efforts to address issues like child labour must tread carefully because they risk criminalising cultural practices and excluding families from the supply chain.”

Casting doubts

Balancing tradition with modern rules is a tightrope act Uganda’s industries can’t seem to master.

From farms to lakes, policies meant to enforce order often leave communities feeling side-lined, their roles rebranded from custodians to culprits.

For instance, the country’s fishing sector isn’t just casting nets—it’s casting doubts. Since the military took over lake management in 2017, local fishermen have gone underground, dodging an iron-fisted approach that sidelines traditional knowledge.

“It’s compliance by exclusion,” says Dr Nkuubi, “branding locals as criminals instead of partners.”

The fallout ripples through the supply chain, from harvesters to fish salters, a web dominated by women. Yet gender dynamics remain an afterthought in frameworks that claim to be inclusive.

The result? A fishy mix of maladaptation and missed opportunities where reforms risk alienating livelihoods instead of protecting them.

This is something that’s troubling the forestry sector, which now walks a fine line between goodwill and systemic rot.

Initiatives like moratoriums on charcoal burning in Zoka and Bugoma forests show promise, but whispers of military-backed illegal logging undermine progress.

“These disruptive companies often operate under powerful State protection,” says Dr Nkuubi, who adds that even the President has taken note, but acknowledgment alone won’t restore trust in enforcement mechanisms or stop power from shielding bad actors.

Uganda’s government programmes, like the Bonn Challenge and tree-planting incentives, aim to blend business with human rights, but they often ignore the wisdom of local communities.

At many times, policies are imposed, sparking resistance instead of cooperation. Take child labour, for instance—labelling it as exploitative without understanding local customs risks alienating families.

Maladaptation

The case of Kaweri Coffee in Mubende epitomises the struggles of remedying business-related human rights abuses.

Twenty years after mass evictions to pave the way for coffee plantations, affected communities are still waiting for justice.

Some families have received nominal compensation, while others remain entangled in bureaucratic disputes.

Many victims lost identification documents during the evictions, making it difficult to process claims.

The resulting delays and inadequate compensation are now exacerbating the suffering of these communities, underscoring the need for more robust and timely mechanisms to deliver justice.

Across Africa, Uganda included, maladaptation is a tricky foe—policies meant to help often end up making things worse.

Take the fisheries sector where policy changes have left many fishermen jobless or the coffee sector where confusion over child labour versus child work threatens to exclude smallholder farmers.

To avoid these missteps, three questions arise: How do we avoid maladaptation, ensure inclusion, and promote context-specific adaptation?

The key is not lumping all issues together. For example, failing to distinguish between child labour and child work risks alienating families who rely on shared labour to survive.

“Education and community engagement are essential,” says Dr Nkuubi, adding that this could make compliance feel less like a command and more like a partnership.

Also, he adds, policies must include marginalised groups, especially women. In fisheries, women handle everything from fish processing to sales, yet their challenges are often overlooked.

Local governance structures, like Beach Management Units (BMUs), are also looked at by researchers as ones that need recognition in adaptation plans to align with the needs of communities and their existing governance structures.

Luckily, the Uganda Human Rights Commission (UHRC) is already aware of these concerns, offering a glimmer of hope for more thoughtful, inclusive policies.

Ms Mariam Wangadya, a Supreme Court advocate and chairperson of the Commission, sees immense potential in both national and international frameworks guiding businesses and human rights.

However, she argues that real impact can only occur when businesses cooperate with the state.

Commerce, she adds, has the power to drive progress—creating jobs, building skills, and offering innovative solutions.

But as the Universal Declaration of Human Rights set forth 76 years ago notes, businesses can no longer just play at being good neighbours through Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) or voluntary practices. Businesses love CSR because they get to do good and get a tax break.

The taxman, however, begs to differ. To stop companies from turning their charitable donations into tax dodges, Uganda’s Income Tax Act slapped a five percent cap on CSR deductions. Now, companies can still give back, but they can’t give away their tax bill.

“True responsibility,” Ms Wangadya asserts, “means identifying and mitigating harm proactively.”

A mixed bag

South African human rights researcher Prof Bonita Meyersfeld echoed this in her September 2024 paper, Corporations and Positive Duties to Fulfill Socio-Economic Rights.

She writes: “While corporations adopt public CSR programmes, this does nothing to break th e cycle of poverty. If corporations fail to alleviate poverty in the areas in which they operate (i.e. host states), and if that status quo is one that fails the human rights of millions of people, then we must ask whether the current status of international human rights law is fit for purpose. I argue that it is not.”

Even the running sustainable development goal (SDG) 17 calls for businesses to partner in upholding human rights and contributing to inclusive growth.

While progress has been made, Ms Wangadya acknowledges the journey is long, praising companies like Total Energies Uganda and East African Crude Oil Pipeline Project (EACOP) for recognising their human rights obligations and sharing regular reports.

Currently, only 34 countries, including Uganda, have a national action plan (NAP) on business and human rights.

The developing countries are, however, struggling to finance their plans. Uganda, for instance, is tapping support from the European Union (EU) in this endeavour with now three projects in Kampala, Hoima, and Busoga regions.

Many human rights researchers reached out for this article point out that a robust human rights framework isn’t just a moral necessity—it’s the key to attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), a critical piece of Uganda’s ambitious growth strategy.

The country’s National Development Plan (IV) aims to boost its economy from $50b to $500b over 15 years, with a focus on private sector-led growth, sustainable infrastructure, and human capital development.

But here’s the catch: without a solid human rights framework, FDI risks remaining a distant dream, warns Signe Winding Albjerg, Deputy Head of Mission and Head of Cooperation at the Royal Danish Embassy in Uganda.

Uganda’s FDI figures look promising, reaching $3b as of April 2024, with coffee exports alone pulling in $1.1b.

Still, the momentum is fragile, especially since the EU, Uganda’s largest export market, ties trade to human rights compliance.









But there are gaps to this. Uganda's Minister for Labour, Gender, and Social Development Betty Amongi acknowledges that while businesses are essential to advancing human rights, many lack the tools and innovation needed to uphold them.

As Minister Amongi shares, this shortfall has worsened issues like child labour and trafficking, even raising serious concerns by the US State Department about child labour in Uganda’s sectors such as tea, coffee, and sugar plantations—a growing obstacle to securing aid and loans from international markets.

The reality behind Uganda’s human rights and business challenges isn’t just theoretical; it’s playing out in real-time.

Take Uganda’s $1b IMF lifeline, for example. The deal, signed in 2021 to aid post-Covid recovery, hit a dead end, with $130m left untapped after the nation missed key targets.

Goals like reducing debt, increasing revenues, and curbing corruption were left unmet, widening the budget deficit to 5.7 percent of the country’s total value of produced products or GDP.

The IMF isn’t convinced that fresh talks are the answer yet, especially with the World Bank withholding loans due to human rights laws perceived as controversial.

Remedies

On the ground, Uganda’s Labour ministry is tackling exploitation in recruitment agencies.

These third-party firms, which subcontract to larger businesses, are notorious for paying workers far less than what companies receive and failing to contribute to social security funds.

To fight this, the ministry is rolling out educational materials for workers, training local government officers to enforce labour rights, and collaborating with the United Nations Development Programme (UNDP) to recognise companies that excel in business and human rights practices.

“We plan to learn from these companies and showcase their best practices,” says Minister Amongi, stressing the importance of transparency and accountability.

Uganda’s national frameworks for human rights and business practices are, however, slow and inefficient.

Dr Howard Ayo, an expert in business and human rights with more than 14 years of experience, emphasises the urgent need for concrete legislative action and enhanced business capabilities to safeguard human rights.

He’s been deeply involved in Uganda’s journey, having helped develop the country’s national action plan for business and human rights—a process that began in 2011 and continues today.

It’s in this process that he has noticed that labour rights, environmental rights, land and property rights are the most frequently invoked human rights issues in Uganda.

He also noted that these concerns disproportionately affect women, children, persons with disabilities, and marginalised areas like Karamoja, islands, and communities near national parks and forests.

One of the pressing issues is the increasing attacks on human rights defenders, particularly those working in the extractive industries or with indigenous communities.

These violations not only threaten human dignity but also undermine Uganda’s economic and human capital development.

"When rights are deprived, it impairs people’s ability to contribute effectively to growth and development," says Dr Ayo, pointing out that violations of rights enshrined in Uganda’s constitution have far-reaching consequences for national prosperity.

To address these challenges, he argues for the establishment of stronger safeguards for business and human rights, moving beyond soft law measures.

Uganda has made progress by domestically adopting the UN guiding principles through its national action plan.

However, implementation remains sluggish, especially at the structural level. This includes aligning Uganda’s legal and policy frameworks with international norms and ensuring the practical, day-to-day implementation of human rights safeguards.

In this context, the recent adoption of the EU’s Corporate Sustainability Due Diligence Directive, which aims to foster sustainable and responsible corporate behaviour in companies' operations and across their global value chain, raises important questions.

Will it prioritise EU investments in Uganda over others? While the directive signals a step forward in corporate responsibility, its true impact on Uganda’s business landscape remains to be seen.

It’s not isolated. There are similar laws in countries like Germany, France, the UK, and Australia that are raising critical questions about jurisdictional limitations in Uganda.

Dr Ayo emphasises that while these laws are significant, their impact and implementation in Uganda remain uncertain due to their origins in foreign jurisdictions.

‘Human rights not a burden’

The fragmentation of legislation presents challenges, and it is unclear how these international regulations will fit into Uganda's legal framework.

Dr Ayo, however, remains optimistic and offers some practical solutions to address these issues.

First, he advocates for strengthening Uganda's governance frameworks regarding business and human rights, arguing that soft law measures, such as the National Action Plan (NAP) for Business and Human Rights, while useful, are not enough because they lack guiding legislation.

Second, he highlights the importance of enhancing business capabilities by providing tools and resources for human rights programming.

Currently, businesses in Uganda have no legal obligation to implement human rights measures, which means many are not fully engaging with the issue, something that even blurs their understanding on the direct relationship between human rights practices and their bottom line.

Dr Ayo suggests that businesses must be encouraged to see human rights not as an external burden but as a critical component of long-term success, which can protect their equity and brand reputation.

The idea is that when you engage businesses in a friendly, open dialogue about their importance in human rights, this helps them understand how to prevent risks, rather than expose themselves to the potential harm that could affect their profits and credibility

Thirdly, Dr Ayo emphasises the need for a multi-year programme on business and human rights in Uganda, citing the 11 years it took to develop the National Action Plan (NAP), a delay that highlights the long journey ahead for meaningful progress in the area.

While Uganda's recent integration of human rights standards into its national data program—particularly around disabilities and women—shows improvement, there's still much work to be done.

Disaggregation of data remains a key issue. A sustained, long-term approach is looked at as one that is necessary, addressing the roles of government, businesses, and civil society, to ensure business and human rights become ingrained in Uganda’s development trajectory.

Who pays the price?

“We need that programme (NAP) and the financing to implement it,” says Dr Ayo, noting that Uganda’s Gender ministry is struggling due to a lack of resources.

While the EU has contributed $5 million, it’s far from enough. To put it in perspective, a similar programme integrating data on minorities into national statistics cost $42 million over three years and Dr Ayo was part of the team that did that.

This highlights just how inadequate current funding is for Uganda’s business and human rights efforts.

As national frameworks continue to lack financing, new international regulations—like the EU's traceability directives—are piling on additional costs, particularly for smallholder farmers.

The Uganda Coffee Development Authority (UCDA) faced these challenges when tasked with aligning the coffee sector to EU standards that prevent coffee exports to its region from deforested areas.

Despite creating a plan, UCDA found itself struggling with outdated systems and underfunding.

While it requested Shs35.5 billion from the Finance ministry, only Shs13.9 billion was allocated, further hampering efforts to meet the EU's tight deadlines.

UCDA’s proposed short-term territorial solution, which aimed at convincing the EU that it would map the coffee-growing regions and prevent deforested coffee from reaching the EU before it happens, had earlier been rejected.

The EU insisted on full traceability. Now, Uganda is tasked with tracing every coffee bean’s origin, with potential compliance deadlines in the first quarter of 2025.

The big question: who will foot the bill for this? Farmers, businesses, or governments?