Local firms tipped as Greater Kampala road works start

The Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs has urged Ugandan companies to participate in the construction of several infrastructure projects under the Greater Kampala Metropolitan Area Urban Development Programme (GMKA-UDP).

Under the World Bank-funded programme, the government is constructing several access roads, and drainage systems in Kampala, Mukono, Mpigi, and Wakiso.

State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye said local contractors have in recent years proved that they can undertake the construction works.

“We try our best to use our own indigenous companies to participate; the reason being we want to transfer the skills and also to ensure sustainability in terms of maintenance and continuity,” State Minister for Kampala and Metropolitan Affairs Kabuye Kyofatogabye said.

“That’s why in this project [GMKA-UDP], the local contractors were given a provision of 30 percent,” he added.

The minister was speaking yesterday at the handover of the contract for the construction of the 9.7km Nasutti-Nakabago-Ntawo-Bajjo-Seeta-Serado Link Road in Mukono District and Mukono Municipality. The contract was handed over to Sterling Uganda Limited, a local company, at a cost of Shs43 billion.

In Mukono, the government will also construct Kame-Nabuuti-Katosi road (8.3km), and upgrade the Kame market and drainage systems.

Mr Kyofatogabye and Ms Monica Edemachu Ejua, the undersecretary in the Ministry of Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, urged the area leaders to supervise the projects to ensure value for money.

In Kiira Municipality, Wakiso District, the Minister for Kampala Capital City and Metropolitan Affairs, Ms Minsa Kabanda, also announced that the government will inject Shs286 billion into the construction of three roads in Kira Division.

“We hope that the President will flag off the project on 24th July and the projects are expected to last 18 months. The contracts have already been awarded,” she said last week.

Ms Rashida Nanyonga Musoke the deputy Mayor of Kira Municipality, said the first phase of the project will cover three roads in Kira that include Kungu-Kyanja road, Bishop Cyprian (Bulindo) Road, and Mbogo (Najjera) Road at a cost of Shs63b.

Early last week, Ms Monica Edemachu Ejua the undersecretary in the Ministry of Kampala, told this newspaper that under GMKA-UDP, the government is replicating the work that has been done in the cities and municipalities that have benefited from the World Bank-funded Uganda Support to Municipal Infrastructure Development (USMID) programme which ended on June 30. Asked whether local companies have gained the technical capacity to undertake projects of that magnitude, Dr Isaac Mutenyo, the USMID project coordinator, said all the supervisors and consultants for the projects were Ugandan and 59 percent of the value of the projects remained in the country.

The local contractors include Abubaker Technical Services, Multiplex Construction, Air Water Earth Segamu 14 Consultants, and regional player Dott Services.