Local government workers threaten strike over delayed salary enhancement

Local government workers, under their umbrella body the Uganda Local Government Workers Union (ULGWU), say they can no longer endure the repeated empty promises of salary enhancement, warning that they will withdraw their labour if their demands are not addressed by September.

The union members, led by National Chairperson Emmanuel Gidudu and Secretary General Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba, met in Kampala on Friday, August 1, 2025, for a discussion on their next course of action. They resolved to take industrial action if the Budget Call Circular, set for release in September, does not prioritise their salary enhancement.

“The union leadership and coordinators have agreed that as the first call circular comes up in September, our demand for salary enhancement must be captured in the Budget Framework Paper. Failure to do so, the union and all local government workers in cities, districts and sub-counties will have no choice but to withdraw their labour,” Mr Gidudu said.

He stressed that the wide salary disparities have demoralised staff and severely undermined service delivery.

He pointed out that while a senior officer who is a non-scientist earns a gross salary of just Shs 990,000 under the U3 scale, their counterparts in other sectors earn far more up to Shs 4.2m. Similarly, at the U4 scale, the entry-level pay for medical officers is Shs 5.4m, and Shs 8.8m for scientists joining Civil Aviation, while those in the humanities earn a mere Shs 798,000.

“These discrepancies must stop,” Mr Gidudu said.

The union’s Secretary General, Mr Mudiba, said they would write to the Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Public Service to push for urgent redress. He expressed concern about the slow pace of salary adjustments for humanities workers, despite them facing the same tough economic conditions as other professionals.

This is not the first time local government workers have threatened industrial action over pay. In 2022, they went on strike over delayed increments, and in 2023 they issued another strike warning when their demands were not met in the budget.

The 2025 warning comes just weeks after secondary school arts teachers called off a strike over pay disparities with science teachers. The teachers returned to class following negotiations with President Museveni.

The Ministry of Finance has said it would cost more than Shs 500b annually to raise arts teachers’ salaries to Shs 4m per month, an amount considered unaffordable in the current budget. However, the government pledged a 25 percent increment for the group in the next financial year.

President Museveni has repeatedly defended the prioritisation of scientists in salary enhancement, citing their strategic role in national development.

Last month, the government implemented enhanced salaries for Chief Administrative Officers (CAOs), raising their pay from Shs 2.37m to Shs 12.75m.

Similarly, salaries for town clerks of city councils, deputy directors, under secretaries, and commissioners—who previously earned between Shs 1.86 million and Shs 2.08m were increased to Shs 12.75m.

According to Public Service Minister Wilson Muluri Mukasa, these adjustments are part of the salary enhancement strategy launched in the 2018/19 financial year. So far, about Shs 2.4t has been invested in the scheme.





Stay updated by following our WhatsApp and Telegram channels;