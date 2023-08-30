Local govt, Finance ministries lock horns over council money

Local Government minister Raphael Magyezi yesterday asked Parliament not to approve a supplementary budget request from the Ministry of Finance, Planning and Economic Development unless it covers outstanding allowances to local councils at all levels.

The minister’s unusual request is probably the first of its kind in Parliament’s history, and understandably caught the MPs by surprise. If granted, the Finance ministry will find itself in a rather awkward position, having to defend itself.

Already, the mandarins at the ministry were last week accused of being unaware of the facts, reportedly confusing statutory payments with discretionary allowances paid for functions such as workshops.

Mr Magyezi said for more than four years, chairpersons of several local councils from LC1 to district councils have not been paid their ex-gratia allowances and honoraria.

“Only a proportion of officials have been paid, leaving arrears running from 2018 to accumulate to a whopping Shs9.9 billion,” he revealed.

At the same time, Shs43.8 billion that was budgeted by Local Government ministry to cover ex-gratia and honoraria payments in the country’s 11 cities, 146 districts and 39 municipalities this financial year was summarily scrapped by the Finance ministry.

In removing the provision, the Finance ministry angered authorities across all districts when it declared rather abruptly that it simply does not have the money to pay.

Yesterday, Mr Magyezi was not smiling as he made his case before the House Committee on Public Service and Local Government. The state minister for Finance, Mr Henry Musasizi, was also in the room as Mr Magyezi announced that his ministry is staring down a Shs250 billion funding hole.

“I am calling on you, the Members of Parliament. If there is a supplementary without the honoraria and ex-gratia for our councillors, put a question to the minister-in-charge,” he said to the applause from local government leaders in the room.

Mr Magyezi said in April and July that his ministry presented to the committee its policy statement, highlighting challenges the sector faced, including understaffing, lack of office space and other funding pressures.

“Currently, the average staffing levels stand at 60 percent and 62 percent for district and municipal councils, respectively. Without the required staff in place, it is difficult to ensure optimum delivery of services,” he said.

He also singled out inadequate infrastructure and lack of housing for local government staff in new districts, which greatly affects their performance.

According to the figures, it would take Shs345 million to pay 115 city councillors this year, Shs48 million for city speakers and Shs2.1 billion to cover the 709 city division councillors. The figures also show that Shs27 billion is needed for district and sub-county councillors, speakers and their deputies. Another Shs3.6 billion for municipal councillors, while Shs9.7 billion is required to pay LC1 and LC2 chairpersons.

Mr Magyezi said numbers of councillors increased with the 2021 election as more officials in newly created administrative units were introduced.

The Committee chairperson, Mr Ojara Mapenduzi, led colleagues in pressing the Finance ministry for answers.

“We had the opportunity to visit all the cities and districts where these cities originated from. When we met these local government entities, there were several issues they raised and it looks like sometimes they are not listened to,” he said.

However, Mr Musasizi had no solutions but instead revealed more trouble ahead.

“I can tell you, for the next two or three years, we may not have resources to carry out some of these activities. For example, building new sub-county headquarters. The issue is with creation of new administrative units all the time,” he said, committing to follow up the matter.

“The line ministry submitted a list of arrears and currently Finance ministry officials are analysing the schedule for inclusion in the 3 percent supplemental provision. I want to assure you that once finalised, a supplementary will be issued and communicated to the affected local government votes,” he said.

Other needs

Mr Magyezi said Local Government requires Shs15 billion for induction of councillors across the country, Shs2 billion for a review of the decentralisation policy which has never been done 30 years since it was rolled out, Shs10 billion for relocation of district headquarters displaced by new cities, and Shs15.6 billion to build sub-county offices in places taken over by new town councils.

He added that a failure to induct the councillors has created costly lack-of-knowledge problems.

“We have seen councillors fighting, chairs flying and I have seen someone who is not a speaker or deputy chairing council sessions.

Many of these councils are accumulating heavy legal costs because of illegal decisions they take because they don’t know what they are supposed to do. So, we need that money to induct them,” he said.

Others are Shs35.2 billion for vehicles for city mayors and district chairpersons.

Cars for district chairpersons at Shs25 billion, Shs2 billion to buy cars for city mayors, and Shs8.2 billion for 31 municipal mayors.