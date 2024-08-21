Local govt minister to meet KCCA, Entebbe Municipal over garbage dump

The deputy executive director for Kampala Capital City Authority (KCCA) Mr David Luyimbazi has revealed that the ministry of local government will hold a meeting between the KCCA and Entebbe Municipality to seek a resolution on whether to continue dumping garbage at the Nkumba – Bufulu landfill or find an alternative area.

“There is a meeting tomorrow by the ministry of local government to handle the issue of the dumping site between the KCCA, Ministry of Local government and Entebbe Municipality in Kampala, after which cabinet will consider what we will have decided to give us a way forward,” Mr Luyimbazi told this reporter on Wednesday.

Prior to the ministry of local government intervention, Mr Luyimbazi said they were hoping for a second cabinet sitting on Tuesday to find a resolution to the garbage dumping problem which never occurred.

However, Entebbe Municipality Mayor, Fabrice Rulinda said the municipal had given KCCA a four-day ultimatum starting last Friday, to stop the dumping of garbage at the Nkumba- Bufulu Landfill in order to safeguard the environment and communities around the area.

“As council, we made our resolution that we were giving them four days, which expired yesterday (Monday), as it is, we are not shifting from that position. As Entebbe Municipal Council we had hoped we would hear the results of what happened in cabinet (Monday) but now we have been called for a meeting tomorrow (today),” he said.

Mr Rulinda made the remarks while addressing journalists in Entebbe on whether they were going to stop the trucks from Kampala City that were still dumping garbage at the landfill by Tuesday evening.

“We have reached on ground and found the situation is very bad, we have found the environment is totally being degraded since the garbage has now entered the swamp and lake Victoria which is going to pollute the environment, something we had warned of earlier” he said.