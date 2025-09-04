Local govt nominations start amid technical glitches

The nomination of candidates for Local Government elections kicked off at a slow pace yesterday, with several technical glitches reported across the country.

The nomination exercise, which runs until Friday, started with the verification of candidates’ documents as required by the Electoral Commission (EC) guidelines.

Those being nominated include city mayors, district chairpersons, councillors, and representatives of special interest groups such as the youth and women.

In Gulu City, EC officials were forced to halt the nomination exercise after the system developed technical problems.

At around 12.30pm, the EC’s computer system froze while Mr Mike Jjuuko, the returning officer for Gulu City, was trying to enter the details of a candidate for youth councillor seat. The exercise was suspended for about 30 minutes as EC IT specialists worked to restore the system. Mr Jjuuko later told journalists that the Commission had already alerted its headquarters in Kampala about the breakdown. “The exercise is running smoothly, but we have only a small technical problem, which is being worked on by our team in Kampala. We had nominated several candidates before we encountered a small challenge,” he said. Mr Jjuuko said he was informed that it was a nationwide problem. The candidate said he arrived at the nomination centre at 8am but was delayed by the technical glitches.

“The verifications of my papers were done within a few minutes. I am very happy about it. But the machine developed some technical problems,” he said. At least 75 people have expressed interest in contesting for different positions in Gulu City, with nearly 80 percent of them belonging to the ruling National Resistance Movement (NRM). By press time, about 10 candidates were already at the nomination centre waiting for their turn. The EC has also warned candidates against campaigning before being cleared by the electoral body. Mr Jjuuko warned that any candidate who violates the guidelines risks being disqualified. Similarly, in many districts such as Bugiri and Kamuli, aspirants also struggled to complete their nominations because of slow and unstable Internet at EC offices.

The technical glitches not only delayed the verification and submission of required documents but also discouraged some candidates. EC officials acknowledged the challenges and advised the aspirants to return today. “We are on track despite the system jam, slow network, and aspiring candidates still struggling to fill out forms and follow the guidelines,” Mr Kenneth Kayabwe, the Kamuli District returning officer, said. In Kalangala District, at least five candidates had been nominated by 1.30pm. The exercise, however, was slow, with each candidate taking about 30 minutes before being officially cleared. EC officials said this delay was due to the new digital system being used. “The EC developed a system where we upload all the data of nominees. It has some issues that caused a slight delay, but overall, the exercise has gone on smoothly,” Mr Ronald Agaba, the Kalangala District returning officer, said.

The exercise was also delayed in Kisoro due to system failure, the district returning officer, Mr Daniel Nayebare, said. In West Nile Sub-region, the nomination exercise started at 9am, but few candidates turned up on the first day. In Arua City, the nominated candidates include Ms Gloria Yako Teddy (NRM), who is seeking re-election as Woman Councillor for Ayivu Central, and Ms Khadijah Aliru, who was nominated for the female councillor seat representing PWDs. Ms Aliru said her focus is to push for the interests of PWDs, who she noted have not benefited much from government programmes like the Parish Development Model and Emyooga. The Arua City returning officer, Mr Osman Ezale, said the process was running smoothly and no candidate had been turned away.

In Adjumani District, the incumbent district chairperson, Mr Ben Anyama, was nominated to run again as an Independent candidate after losing the NRM primaries to Mr John Anyanzo, the councillor for Ciforo Sub-county. In Yumbe District, only 11 councillor candidates had been nominated by the first day. The district returning officer, Mr Benson Obete, said the process was slow, noting that Yumbe has 26 lower Local Government positions and 202 parishes. Successful nominations Ms Flavia Nakasi, the Jinja City returning officer, said all candidates who met the necessary requirements were nominated without any challenges.

In Mukono District, more than 30 candidates were nominated.

They include Mr Francis Lukooya Mukoome for District chairperson (NRM); Yeeko Sassira for direct councillor of Nsuube, Kauga-Namumira; Mr Richard Senyonga for Namataba Town Council chairperson (NRM) and Mr Majara Nsubuga for PWDs representative at the district (Independent). In Masaka City, incumbent Mayor Florence Namayanja, who is seeking re-election on the NUP ticket, said she wants to continue the fight to recover titles of public land sold by her predecessors and the greening of the city. “I have scored highly in keeping the city clean in the past five years by collecting garbage and also fighting land grabbers. So, public assets in Masaka are well protected under my leadership if I am given another term in office,” she said. Mr Herman Kafeero, a city councillor for Kimaanya Ward, promised to ensure the youth get jobs.

NUP nominations

In Nyendo-Mukungwe Municipality, some councillors who had been officially endorsed by the National Unity Platform (NUP) say they were shocked to find other people “erroneously nominated” as party flag bearers. One of them, Esther Mutesi, who was eyeing the Nyendo Ward seat, said by the time she arrived at the EC offices, the city deputy mayor, Achilles Mawanda, had already been nominated for the same position under the NUP ticket. In Mpigi District, all NUP candidates—except the district chairperson nominee—missed out on being nominated yesterday. Mr Evarist Twinomujuni, the Mpigi District returning officer, said he had not yet received the official list of NUP flag bearers or the names of registrars authorised to stamp their nomination forms.





While candidates from other parties and Independents went ahead with their nominations, NUP’s known registrars in the district, Mr Jack Johel Lule and Mr Smark Moses Masembe, advised their candidates to hold on until the final authorised list is released. “We advise our flag bearers to use this time to get their documents verified by the EC to avoid last minute rush,” Mr Lule said. In Wakiso District, nominations opened with a focus on aspirants from Entebbe Municipality, Makindye-Ssabagabo, and Busiro North Constituency, according to the returning officer, Mr Tolbert Musinguzi. One of the early aspirants was Mr Ibrahim Ssekandi, who is contesting for the Seguku Parish councillor seat. He was initially denied the NUP party ticket, but officials at the party headquarters later revised the list and awarded it to him.

By then, however, Mr Ssekandi had already crossed to the newly formed People’s Front for Freedom (PFF) party. “The goal is serving people regardless of the party. I’m going to remain in PFF because NUP has never valued by contribution,” he said. Ms Ketty Namuddu, a member of NUP, was nominated for the Ndejje Parish councillor seat. Meanwhile, NRM members in the district were in high spirits after many NUP incumbents were denied party flags. They said this gives them a chance to reclaim seats in Wakiso, where most positions were won by NUP in the last election.

In Mbale and Tororo, nominated candidates expressed excitement about the exercise. Mr Mathew Chandi, who is contesting for directly elected district councillor for Iyolwa Town Council in Tororo District, commended the exercise. Mr Rogers Kimaswa, who was nominated to run for Mbale City mayor, said if elected, he will restore the lost glory of Mbale City.In Kasese District, the nomination exercise began at 10am with a briefing for candidates and their supporters at Kasese Multipurpose Hall in Kisangazi Cell, Kasese Municipality, led by the district returning officer, Mr Godfrey Mbabazi.

Mr Emmanuel Thembo Buhaka, who is contesting as district councillor for Kahokya Sub-county covering Kahokya, Kalhamia, Murambi, Kinyateke, and Rwabihungu parishes, told Daily Monitor that the nomination exercise was not tiring. “I have only been here for an hour and the EC team is doing a good job of authorising us to go and convince our people to vote us in different political positions. For me I am duly nominated,” Mr Buhaka said. In Soroti, Mr Vincent Enomu, who is contesting for the position of district chairperson, was nominated.

He earlier lost the NRM flag to Mr Bob Owiny. Mr John Michael Osege was also nominated for the same seat as an Independent candidate. He is the husband of former Soroti District Woman MP, Ms Angelina Osege. The Soroti District returning officer, Mr Joseph Mukwaya, said they were using both manual and electronic validation to help verify candidates. In Kabale, the districy returning officer, Ms Aisha Nansubuga, said the exercise went smoothly and by 3.40pm, about 24 candidates had been nominated for the position of district councillor.

Among them was Ms Celina Kyomukama, the PFF party chairperson for Kabale Municipality, who is vying for the district councillor seat representing Central Division. “Despite the usual intimidation of the Opposition politicians by the government agencies, I am determined to win the election and provide quality representation following the PFF party manifesto,” Ms Kyomukama said. The Tororo District returning officer, Mr Charles Rebero, said despite excitement, candidates have to heed to the Commission’s guidelines. “After the conclusion of nominations, the Commission will organise candidates’ harmonisation meeting to draw campaign programmes to avoid collusion,” he said.

Ms Victoria Apilli, the Kamuli District deputy speaker, who was nominated for the position of District Workers' Councillor (Female), emphasised the need for peaceful and respectful campaigns. “I’m glad to have been duly nominated, and I call for civilised, peaceful campaigns that focus on clean leadership and advancing the voters’ agenda,” Ms Apilli said.





Compiled by Fred Wambede, Al Mahdi Ssenkabirwa, Malik F jjingo, Sadat Mbogo, Noeline Nabukenya, David Sekayinga, Ames Owich, Tobbias Jolly Owiny, Felix Warom Okello, Clement Aluma, Marko Taibot, Rashul Adidi, Denis Edema, Abubaker Kirunda, Sam Caleb Opio, Yoweri Kaguta, Suzan Nanjala, Asuman Musobya, Jessica Sabano, Robert Muhereza, and Julius Hafasha



