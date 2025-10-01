Local govt workers begin indefinite strike over salary disparities

Local government workers under the Uganda Local Government Workers Union (ULGWU) have announced an indefinite sit-down strike starting October 1, 2025, citing government inaction on salary disparities within the public service.

On Tuesday, ULGWU Secretary General Hassan Mudiba said workers were left with no option but to resort to industrial action to compel the government to address their concerns.

“We gave notice to the government through the head of Public Service and secretary to Cabinet on September 18, 2025, of workers’ intention to undertake industrial action commencing October 1, 2025, pursuant to section 14(a)(b) on serving notices between the government and Labour Union. Unfortunately, the government has not responded to the notice,” Mudiba told journalists.

Despite a wage bill increase from Shs7.8 trillion in FY 2024/25 to Shs8.6 trillion in FY 2025/26, local government workers categorized under unconditional grant wages did not benefit from the increment, the union said.

Mudiba accused the government of creating “salary disparities” through selective increases, polarizing the civil service and demoralizing employees.

He also criticized the opacity of certain salary structures.

“Like National Planning Authority (NPA), their salary structures cannot be seen yet there are not even scientists, and I challenge government to make public their salary structure and that of National Environmental Management Authority (NEMA),” he said.

National Treasurer of ULGWU, Miriam Mukani, said there was still room for dialogue.

“If government comes up and says let us have a dialogue, there is room. But as of now, since there is no response, there is nothing much we can do other than keeping on the strike until the government realizes that local government workers also matter,” she explained.

Striking in Uganda is protected under Article 40(3) of the Constitution, which guarantees workers the right to join a union, undertake collective bargaining, and withdraw labor in accordance with the law.

Article 20 further obliges all government agencies and persons to uphold these rights.

Mudiba warned against any form of intimidation during the strike stating that: “We would not expect any administrative authority, either Resident District Commissioners (RDCs), Chairperson LC IVs, Chief Administrative Officers, District Police commanders, among others, to interfere, intimidate or harass workers during their peaceful strike.”

UPDATE: The Uganda Local Government Workers Union (ULGWU) has declared an indefinite sit-down strike starting October 1, 2025, over unresolved salary disparities in the public service. Union Secretary General Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba announced the strike on September 30, stating… pic.twitter.com/8PuS2Bohn1 — Daily Monitor (@DailyMonitor) September 30, 2025

Although the Ministry of Local Government has yet to officially respond, the strike is expected to disrupt local government operations nationwide.