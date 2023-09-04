Local govt workers decry looming salary cuts

Members of the Uganda Local Government Workers Union (ULGWU) have petitioned the Ministry of Public Service over reported salary cuts, which they said will affect all civil servants.

In an August 14 letter to the Permanent Secretary, Ministry of Public Service, the union said the decision, if implemented will be unfair to civil servants and will further disadvantage those who are already earning meagre salaries.

Shortly after Parliament passed the Anti-Homosexuality Bill, 2023 and President Museveni assented to it, the World Bank said it would suspend loans and other funding to the country.

The World Banks said the law is discriminatory to the lesbian, gay, bisexual, transgender, queer and other identities (LGBTQ+) community.

Mr Henry Musasizi, the State minister for Finance in-charge of General Duties told legislators shortly after the freeze that the government was moving to review the budget. However, he was not explicit on whether salaries will be reviewed or not and if so, who will be affected.

The ULGWU members, however, said they have got information that the government intends to cut all civil servants’ salaries, including local government workers, to mitigate the effect caused by the funds freeze.

“Much as we stand with government’s efforts to curtail promotion of homosexuality practices among the population, we strongly disagree with the strategy of cutting workers’ salary to address the funding gaps caused by World Bank’s action,” a statement issued by the local government workers stated.

Articles 158 (1) of the Constitution states that where any salary or allowance of the holder of any office is charged on the Consolidated Fund, it shall not be altered to his or her disadvantage after she or he has been appointed to that office.

By press time, we were unable to get clarification from the government on how it intends to review the salaries and who will be affected by the decision.

Ms Catherine Bitarakwate Musingwiire, the permanent secretary of Ministry of Public Service to whom the petition was addressed, said she had not received the petition and asked this reporter to officially write to the ministry, requesting for information.

However, after a number of reminders and phones calls for more than a week, she had not offered any explanation on the planned cuts.

Minister Musasizi was not available to offer any explanation. Our repeated calls to him went unanswered by press time.

Uganda National Teacher’s Union (Unatu) said they don’t think the government can reduce the salaries of its workers because of the World Bank move.

“We don’t respond to rumours because I have not seen any official document to that effect and I am sure the government cannot reduce salaries for its staff because public service standing orders are very clear on salaries,” Mr Philbert Baguma, the Unatu secretary general told this publication by phone yesterday.

He, however, said it would be counterproductive if the government took such a drastic decision.

Proposals

Mr Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba, the ULGWU general secretary, told this publication that the government should dialogue with the World Bank to resolve the stalemate.