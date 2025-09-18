Local govt workers threaten nationwide strike over salary disparities

Uganda's local government workers have given the government a September 30 deadline to address their long-standing demand for salary enhancement, warning that they will lay down their tools starting October 1, 2025, if their demands are not met.

In a letter dated September 17, 2025, addressed to the Head of Public Service and Secretary to Cabinet, Uganda Local Government Workers' Union (ULGWU) General Secretary Hassan Lwabayi Mudiba said all avenues of dialogue with the government had been exhausted.

"We've tried engaging government on the issue of salary disparities and the urgent need for salary enhancement for all local government workers, but selective salary enhancements have caused polarization and demoralization, creating classes among civil servants who are entitled to equal pay for equal work of the same value done," Mudiba said.

The union accused the government of creating "salary disparities" through selective increments, which they say have polarised the civil service and demoralised many employees.

The petition comes at a time when primary school arts teachers are already on strike, pressing for their own salary increase, disrupting learning in several districts across the country.

Some of the executive members of the Uganda Local Workers Union (ULGWU) after addressing journalists at their offices in Kampala on September 18, 2025. Photo | Mike Sebalu

ULGWU noted that despite several petitions and engagements with the Ministry of Public Service, the Prime Minister, and the Speaker of Parliament, no concrete action has been taken.

"We've been left with no option but to take industrial action," Mudiba said. "Any form of intimidation, harassment, or victimization of our members during the strike will be unlawful and will be handled accordingly."

The union has appealed to Cabinet and Parliament to use their budgetary powers to address the grievances of local government workers, noting that they are at the frontline of implementing the ruling government's manifesto.

"Anyone attempting to declare the strike illegal would be acting ultra vires," Mudiba warned.

The letter was copied to several ministers, including Local Government, Public Service, Labour, Gender, and Social Development, as well as Finance, Planning, and Economic Development.