Local languages to be adopted for learning in lower primary

A study conducted by the National Curriculum Development Centre (NCDC) in different regions of Uganda has recommended the adoption of 22 local languages as a medium of instruction at lower primary level. Mr Seezi Bogere, the lead researcher, while releasing the findings, told journalists in Wakiso District yesterday that, in addition to the 22 languages identified during the study, regional consultations with the local, cultural and religious leaders also recommended the use of additional four languages, increasing the number of local languages to be considered to 26.

According to the study, the 22 languages identified as most feasible and familiar for use as a medium of instruction in Uganda include Luganda, Ateso, Dhopadhola, Kumam, Kupsabiny, Lugisu, Lugwere, Lunyole, Acholi, Alur, Kakwa, Langi, Lugbarati, Ng’akarimojong, Lugungu, Lukhonzo, Rufumbira, Runyankore-Rukiga, and Runyoro-Rutoro.

Mr Bogere said the four additional languages that were fronted by the local leadership include Gimara, Pokot, Lubwisi, and Madi. “The study conducted in 31 districts in central, northern, eastern, and western Uganda was to identify and recommend the most feasible and familiar languages that can be adopted as a medium of instruction at the lower primary school level in Uganda. This study recommended 22 languages as the medium of instruction. We went ahead and validated them by presenting these findings in different regions,” Mr Bogere said. The study, commissioned in 2022 in more than 8,800 schools, aimed to investigate language use patterns, community preference, transitional challenges from local languages to English, and the feasibility of bilingual education models.

The goal was to inform the development of a structured, inclusive, and evidence-based medium of instruction policy for Uganda’s lower primary education. Yesterday, NCDC leadership engaged key stakeholders from different institutions, including teacher training institutions, to discuss the findings. The participants resolved to maintain the 26 familiar languages that are expected to be presented in a policy brief to the Ministry of Education and Sports for consideration. Once the recommendations of the NCDC are given a green light, the 26 languages will be used as a medium of instruction, while English will be studied as a subject when learners transition to Primary Four. Mr Bogere explained that a familiar language is one where a learner or a child is able to speak and understand it before they start schooling.

The study found that learners in lower primary predominantly communicate in local languages at home and in informal settings while English is widely used for reading and writing. However, the abrupt transition to English at Primary Four was found to cause difficulties, especially in rural areas where local languages are dominant. Learners at the transitional level struggle with comprehension, leading to poor performance and increased dropout rates.

However, urban schools experience a smoother transition due to earlier exposure to English. In areas with linguistic diversity, the study suggests that the medium of instruction policies should align with the regional language dominance, like Kiswahili. Educationists are optimistic that the use of local languages would improve learning outcomes by addressing the current low numeracy and literacy levels the country is grappling with.

“Very many studies have pointed out that there are so many benefits that accrue to the learners in terms of attaining learning outcomes if a child is taught in a language or using a language that they are familiar with. We have problems as far as the attainment of learning outcomes is concerned. A study by Uwezo that was done in 2021 showed that only 12 percent of learners from Primary One up to Primary Three are able to read. We know that literacy gives a foundation for the learner to learn other disciplines. That is why we are emphasising that learners need to be taught in area familiar languages,” Mr Bogere said. He added: “When a child is exposed to a very strange language, it complicates the process of learning. We found learners who had lost interest in schooling because of the language of instruction.”

The study also recommended that the medium of instruction policy should be region-based to allow different local governments and education stakeholders to handle the aspect of teacher fluency in different local languages. It further called for the incorporation of bilingual -multilingual instructional methodologies into the teacher training curriculum to give teachers competencies in acquiring different languages and being able to teach in different languages to minimise fear and to provide bilingual instructional materials in indigenous languages.

Mr Richard Irumba, the deputy director of NCDC, said although the thematic curriculum for primary schools introduced in 2007 also emphasises the use of local languages as a medium of instruction at lower primary, the policy had been undermined by private and urban schools, a gap he blamed on weak monitoring of policy implementation.

“Many times, the challenge is monitoring the implementation of a policy, but also importantly, the engagement that happens during policy formulation. Sometimes we have gaps that we come up with policy when we have not fully engaged the stakeholders who are going to be affected by the policy. The approach we took for this study was to engage both the government and private schools so that the policy we come up with is acceptable and is taking care of the needs and expectations of all stakeholders,” Mr Irumba said. He added: “Use of familiar languages is not a new policy because the government White Paper on Education of 1992 pronounced itself on the matter of adopting a familiar language in teaching and learning at lower primary level.

This is largely an extension of the policy of 1992.” Dr Grace Baguma, the executive director of NCDC, said it is vital to create a culture of reading, to understand, learn, and know how to read. “In lower secondary, we are talking about learning how to learn, maybe at the primary level, it is learning how to read to make the children achieve the required literacy level, and the use of local languages is key in achieving this,” Dr Baguma said.



