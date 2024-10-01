Local miners urged to formalize operations

Brigadier General Keith Katungi, Commander of the 5 Infantry Division, has called upon local miners in Okemer mining sites, Abim District, to formalize their operations by registering as artisanal miners or local mining companies.

This move aims to curb the surge in illegal mining in the area, following President Yoweri Museveni's directive to close all illegal gold mining sites.

"The future belongs to the organized," emphasized Brig Gen Katungi during a meeting with the Kakoka Gold Miners Association on Tuesday. "By registering, local miners can partner with international firms facilitated by the government. This will bring about change, as long as you are organized." He also highlighted the importance of unity among miners, stating that natural resources benefit all Ugandans, but those nearby can gain more through services, jobs, and partnerships.

Mr Peter Adei, a member of the Labwor Community in Abim District, echoed the need for unity and proper registration. "Let's stop division and get registered," he appealed to the Kakoka group. "Once registered, it will streamline all prospective miners in accordance with the law and ensure biometric registration for easy supervision and formalization."

The call for formalization comes amidst a significant increase in mining activities across Alerek and Chamkok sub-counties, attracting thousands of individuals, including South Sudanese and Kenyans, into illegal mining.

Consequences of illegal mining

According to the Mining and Minerals Act 2022, individuals conducting prospecting, mining, or exploration operations without a valid mineral right, license, or permit can face severe penalties, including:

- A fine not exceeding 50,000 currency points (100 million shillings)

- Imprisonment not exceeding seven years

- Both fine and imprisonment

Way forward

The government, through the State Minister of Minerals Development, Ms Phiona Nyamutoro, aims to regulate and formalize mining activities in the area. The UPDF's presence is focused on protecting government-owned natural resources.