Local production of digital plates now hits 95000

As the government gradually transitions from old motor vehicle number plates to digital plates, officials reported that at least 100,000 new digital number plates have been produced and installed on cars as of last week.

The digital plate installations, rolled out under the government’s Intelligent Transport Monitoring System (ITMS) project, contain trackers, state-of-the-art Bluetooth beacons, and are secured by the snap locks

Mr Owen Muhumuza, the ITMS external trainer, stated last week during a media update that the number plate installations project is on track and ahead of schedule, with over 27,000 installations achieved in August.

He added that the Kawempe digital production plant can produce up to 2,500 plates per shift and that they have since issued about 95,000 digital plates ever since production began.

Speaking at the same media briefing, Mr Allan Ssempebwa, the Works Ministry spokesperson, urged the contractor to up the production capacity to meet and conclude in time the installation of the new digital plates.

“It has been increasingly necessary that the contractor double its effort in the production of number plates to be able to facilitate service delivery and seamlessly complete the motor vehicle registration process, and give Ugandans the desired service. It is therefore commendable that we are witnessing this exercise,” Mr Ssempbwa said.

Adding: “While vehicle dealers welcome the technology, they want faster installation turnaround times,”

The devices transmit real-time location and provide precision tracking to the Uganda Police Command Centre for action in case there is some activity of insecurity or theft.

Impact on road safety

According to the officials, the new number plates with monitoring, video surveillance, data analytics, and control systems have already shown promising results in fighting crime, especially in the city.

The system has since helped to track vehicles and motorcycles that have both been stolen and used to commit crime, including the latest incident where a private security guard was traced up to Western Uganda after he allegedly turned his gun and killed his boss in Kampala and drove away with his brand new Land Cruiser.

Statistics also show that last month, the project aided the police in tracking, finding, and returning eight vehicles and four motorcycles that had been reported stolen.

President Museveni, who has been pushing for the project following the brutal shooting and killing of Arua Municipality MP Ibrahim Abiriga and a couple of other high-profile government officials in 2021, in September 2023, insisted that the project must go on as planned, reasoning that the same will be very vital in fighting crime in the country.

“Now, I’m insisting on the issue of electronic number plates; It will be a very big blow to crime because most of the people move to and from the scene of crime by either a vehicle or a boda boda,” Mr Museveni said.

He further noted that if the crime gap is closed through the use of the digital number plates, it will be very difficult for the criminals to do what they do because walking to and from the crime scene will not be a walk in the park.