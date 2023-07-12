Locals accuse Umeme officials of vandalism

Locals in Kumi Dstrict have accused the staff at Umeme of vandalising the powerlines under the rural electrification scheme in Kumi District, leaving five wards and parts of Kanyum Town Council without power for two months.

The affected wards are Aburbur, Aterai, Kelim, Osioda, Atutur and also parts of Kanyum Sub-county.

Brig Erias Okolong, a resident of Aburbur Ward in Kumi Municipality, told Daily Monitor last Friday that close to 10 kilometres of power lines were vandalised. He said they raised alarm to the power agency, but little has been done to crack down on the culprits.

Mr Okolong said the government extended power to rural areas to empower the rural people to add value to their produce.

“In my village, on the night the power lines were vandalised, we engaged the police sniffer dog. The dog led us to the home of one of the staff who works at Umeme. That case has never taken on,” Mr Okolong said.

Ms Hellen Akello, a resident of Kelim Ward, Kumi Municipality, said they asked their leaders to engage Umeme leadership in vain.

She said the lines are vandalised in the wee hours of the night.

The Kumi Resident District Commissioner, Mr Ahamada Washaki, said the people are to blame for negligence.

“The people are the first custodians of the grid in the event... fight them off,” Mr Washaki said.

The head of communications at Umeme, Mr Peter Kauju, confirmed the matter of vandalism in Kumi, adding that police are aware of the matter.

Mr Kauju said one of the suspects, who he said is not in any case attached to Umeme, was shot during an operation, and is still being admitted at Atutur hospital in Kumi.

“That person is not Umeme staff, we are interested in protecting public infrastructure,” he said.

Mr Kauju said their team is working to see that power restoration is done in the shortest time possible.

“The issue of vandalism is widespread, which means that the service cables that are meant to have other areas brought on the grid are used to replace those that have been vandalised,” he said.

Mr Kauju said any person caught in vandalism will be charged with terrorism.