Locals ask Chinese investors to support more UPE schools

Residents and leaders in Busia District have appealed to Chinese investors to continue supporting government-aided schools under Universal Primary Education (UPE).

The leaders say many schools lack sufficient scholastic materials for both teachers and learners, have inadequate libraries, and suffer from poor infrastructure, leading to a high dropout rate among pupils.

“Most schools under the UPE do not receive adequate funding, and this compromises the quality of education. Private investors like the Chinese should extend their support to such schools to supplement government efforts,’’ Mr Aienea Masiga, the speaker of Lumino Town Council in Busia District, said.

He said the increasing enrolment of pupils in government-aided schools in Busia exacerbates the issue of limited and dilapidated classrooms.

Ms Joan Masaba, another resident, said equipped libraries would promote reading among pupils.

“The schools receive books but don’t have libraries, so our investors should support our schools to establish libraries,’’ she said.

The leaders made the remarks during the donation of scholastic materials and other basic necessities, including sanitary supplies and foodstuffs, to Buwerero Primary School in Lumino Town Council by China Railway 18 Bureau Group Company Ltd last week.

The company had previously renovated classroom blocks at the school in 2019, leading to an increase in enrolment from 200 to 452 students.

Mr Ronald Busuka, the head teacher of Buwerero Primary School, said the support for classroom renovations has eased learning and teaching, thus attracting more learners.

“The number of school dropouts in the area has reduced because the learners are attracted by the renovated classrooms and the availability of scholastic materials,’’ he said.

The school has also seen improved academic performance, with no failures in the 2023 Primary Leaving Examinations and one candidate achieving first grade. The school’s success in primary school sports competitions last year was also attributed to the sports kits provided by the Chinese investors.

Mitchel Nekesa, a P7 pupil at Buwerero Primary School, said some of his friends left the school due to its poor conditions and a shortage of desks.

“I want to request the Chinese investors not only to donate scholastic materials, but also provide pads for girls to keep them at school,’’ she said.

Mr Xhao Zeli, the project manager at China Railway 18 Bureau Group Company Ltd, said the donations are part of their corporate social responsibility and an expression of their love for humanity.

“We started supporting Buwerero school in 2019 and we do this as a way of giving back to the Ugandan people, where we work from,’’ Mr Xhao said.

China Railway 18 Bureau Group Company Ltd is undertaking road construction projects, including the Tororo-Busia Road and Lumino-Namayingo road, as well as several road projects in Kampala.