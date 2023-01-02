Locals ask govt to move, expand health centre

Residents of Namutumba District have petitioned the government to relocate, expand and upgrade Namutumba Health Centre III to Health Centre IV.

Namutumba Health Centre III, located on the Tirinyi-Mbale highway, was constructed in the 1960s, and is hailed as one of the leading health facilities in the district.

However, it is currently grappling with a shortage of land for expansion, prompting some patients to sleep on the floor, while other services are being offered in tents and under tree shades.

Other Health Centre IIIs include Magada, Bulange, Ivukula, Kagulu and Nsinze Health Centre IV, which serves as the district hospital.

In their petition, residents want Namutumba Health Centre III to be relocated to Namutumba Town Council headquarters, where there is enough land for expansion, subsequently creating space for the construction of a Health Centre IV.

Ms Juliet Kauma, a resident of Budongo Village, Namutumba Town Council, in an interview at the weekend, said: “The facility sits on one acre which is not enough to accommodate a Health Centre IV.”

Ms Kauma added that she was forced to sleep on the floor with her newborn baby to give room to another expectant mother who was waiting for a midwife.

Mr Wilber Mwesigwa, a resident of Kangulumo ‘A’ Village in Namutumba Town Council, says his expectant wife was placed on a bench to deliver under his watch, adding that the facility lacks a maternity building, except one delivery bed which is in a small room.

According to Mr Mwesigwa, after delivery, a mother is reportedly discharged because the facility has no special room to accommodate mothers with their newborn babies.

Mr Kassim Kalenzi, the councillor representing Namutumba Town Council, said last year, they received information from area MPs and the district chairperson regarding the upgrading of some Health Centre IIIs, including Namutumba, Magada in Busiki North constituency and Ivukula in Bukono constituency.

“We have written to the Ministry of Health and all relevant authorities, including our MPs, but I think it is time we say: enough is enough. We are tired of people dying on their way to Iganga-Nakavule hospital and Mbale Regional Referral Hospital and need to know how far our request to expand and upgrade our health unit has reached,” Mr Kalenzi said.

Mr Philip Muyinda, an activist, said they opted to petition the Ministry of Health because the facility is funded by the government.

Dr Richard Ndaye, the officer-in-charge, said the facility has run out of space, prompting them to write to relevant authorities, including MPs, requesting for expansion.

“Apparently, we are using tents because we do not have enough space (rooms) to accommodate all patients, especially during days of immunization and pandemics,” Dr Ndaye said.

Mr Godfrey Mwembe, the Namutumba Town Council chairperson, said the facility is highly congested, prompting health workers to offer services under tree shades, adding that the ratio of health workers to patients is inappropriate.

Mr David Mukisa, the district chairperson, said they have written “several letters” to the Ministry of Health, requesting for an upgrade of Namutumba, Ivukula, and Magada Health Centre IIIs to IVs, but all their efforts have been in vain.