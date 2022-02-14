Locals ask Museveni to fulfill electricity pledge

President Museveni. PHOTO/ FILE

By  Joseph Kiggundu

Reporter/ photographer

Daily Monitor

What you need to know:

The affected residents claim the contractor assigned to extend the power has only positioned electricity poles.

Residents of Kibujjo and Kagoma Nsavu villages in Namayumba Sub-county, Wakiso District, have urged President Museveni to provide electricity to the area following a pledge he made to them in 2019.
The affected residents claim the contractor assigned to extend the power has only positioned electricity poles.
During a meeting at the weekend, the chairperson of Kibujjo, Mr Atanasi Yona, claimed when the President visited the area, he directed that residents be given power.

Related

In the headlines

Welcome!

You're all set to enjoy unlimited Prime content.