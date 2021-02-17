Locals, Aswa ranch officials in land row

By Suzan Nanjala More by this Author

A row has erupted between locals and government officials managing Aswa ranch in Angagura Sub-county, Pader District.

Aswa Ranch is among the state-owned ranches in the country, where some 1,300 cattle are being bred under the management of National Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB).

In 2017, the Ministry of Agriculture through NAGRC&DB availed 1,300 animals (Ankole breed) to the ranch and upon multiplication they would be given to the communities in the region so that they can improve their livelihood through animal keeping.

The contentious Aswa ranch covers 63,000 acres of land and part of it measuring about 1,500 acres is being claimed by both the locals and government.

It’s alleged that more than 1,200 households are being affected in the contested Aswa ranch.

Aswa ranch is used for multiplication of improved breeds of animals so that they are given to the communities in the north.

The ranch was economically vibrant in the 1960s for milk, meat and other livestock products but it was looted by soldiers during the reign of Idi Amin in the 1970s.

Currently, there are counter accusations by both locals and government officials with each claiming ownership of 1,500 acres, and accusing each other of encroachment.

Ms Balbina Akoko, 65, one of the affected persons, says her six acres of land have been reduced to two after a ranch official claimed and fenced off four acres of her land.



“Farming that has been my source of livelihood over the years has been interfered with since part of my land has been fenced off by the ranch officials,” she claims.

Ms Akoko adds: “I was born here, grew up here and married here. It’s absurd that my land has been reduced to only two acres. I have children and grandchildren, how will they survive?” she asked.

Hangington Mwaa, 92, who owns 600 acres of land share a similar plight with Akoko. Mwaa says much of his land has been turned into a grazing zone for the animals at the ranch which has disrupted his farming activities.

He say he is skeptical about the fate of his children and the 150 grandchildren if the ancestral land is taken away from him.

But Mr Robert Kogonza Akiiki, the director Friends of the Environment in Development (FED), a non governmental organization operating in the area, urged that Aswa ranch officials and locals should desist from destroying the environment on a pretext of developing the area.

“We want to understand how Aswa ranch acquired such huge chunks of land. We also want to know why the locals who are presumed to have given part of their land for the ranch establishment are affected,” he said.



“We are ready to establish the truth from both Aswa ranch officials, the district land board, and this will go up to the ministry of Lands so that justice prevails,” he said.

The Angagura Sub-county chairperson, Mr Lazarus Obbo, said several engagements have failed to resolve the matters and they have forwaded the issue to the district officials.

“It’s beyond the local council level, the district land board and the ministry of Lands should address the problem so that the matter is put to an end,’’ Mr Obbo said.

He added: “Imagine how the locals are being rendered landless yet they have occupied this land for decades. Development should come with respect of people’s rights,” he added.

The Pader District senior land officer, Mr Julius Nyeko, called for fresh land demarcation to ascertain the rightful owners of the said land.

“The recent 2016 boundary opening did not go well with the communities who argued that their land was encroached on. This has limited their efforts to make the use of land for development at household level,’’ he said.

But the executive director of Animal Genetic Resources Centre and Data Bank (NAGRC&DB) under the Ministry of Agriculture animal Industry and Fisheries, Mr Peter Beine, in a telephone interview with Daily Monitor accused the locals of encroaching on the government ranch.

“Locals neighbouring the ranch graze their animals in the ranch and they spread diseases to the improved breeds. This is something that is costing us a lot ,” he said.

He added: “We are working with the Resident District Commissioner to solve the matter. We have also started fencing the place so that the animals from community do not access the ranch,” he said.



BACKGROUND

In 2018, the government embarked on importation of semen from exotic animals in Germany and Italy in a bid to revamp animal breeding at the ranch and restocking in the greater north.

In 2017, Acholi leaders and police clashed over the Aswa ranch visit. Leaders in Acholi had gone to the ranch following allegations that thousands of Ankole cattle were being grazed at the government ranch without their knowledge.

In 2019, leaders in Pader District raised concern over controversies surrounding the leasing of Aswa Ranch to an investor for 49 years. Other government ranches include Nshaara, Maruzi, Lusenke, Ruhengyere, Nakyesesa and Njeru.