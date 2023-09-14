Locals await President’s cash for delayed projects

More than 150,000 people from southwestern Uganda organised under Boona Bageigahare Nyekundeire Group, a non-governental organisation, are demanding that President Museveni honours his pledge on stalled projects.

The group, formed in response to the 2016 National Resistance Movement party campaign philosophy of prosperity for all (loosely translated as Boona Bageigahare in Runyankole Rukiga) by local farmers, is headed by Ms Peace Rugambwa, a businesswoman from Ntungamo District.

Its leadership has been soliciting funds from the President to transform households from subsistence farming to commercial farming.

“There was a good promise and the President has never lied. We organised groups and members from the local groups were requested to pay a membership fee. We used the money to do organisational work to meet the structural demands of the State House. However, we have not received much support. Now the people are saying I stole their money and took it to the President,” Ms Rugambwa told Daily Monitor on Tuesday.

Mr Sabiti Rubegyemera, a resident of Rwentobo Rwahi Town Council in Ntungamo District, said the initiators of the project have fleeced locals of their money.

“For everyone to become a member, they had to pay Shs12,000. The money is now enough to register a Sacco, the members are more than 100,000,” Mr Rubegyemera said.

Mr Boaz Ruyangwe, another beneficiary and resident of Bugangari in Rukungiri District, said farmers are disappointed. “I wish my 12,000 [membership fee] can be returned. I wish I never mobilised people to join,” Mr Ruyangwe said.

The programmes under Boona Bageigahare Nyekundeire Group were launched in Ntungamo by President Museveni’s young brother, Gen Caleb Akandwanaho aka Salim Saleh, in 2016 during a function attended by delegates from all districts.

Officials from Naads, the Microfinance Support Centre, MPs, and district chairpersons were part of the launch.

“I told my people to go slowly on the project. I told them they may be defrauded, but everyone thinks whoever is with the government is genuine. Now people are crying out to the President,” Mr Andrewson Charles Katebire, the former Rukungiri District chairperson, said.

But Mr Moses Tukesiga, a resident of Bwambara in Rukungiri, said Ms Rugambwa has been victimised for trying to change the mode of OWC programmes.He said as members of the organisation, all they want is to see projects running.

However, Ms Rugambwa blamed the delay of the projects on her relationship with workers at Sate House. She accuses them of preventing her from meeting the President.

“The Principal Private Secretary (PPS) to the President and [State House] comptrollers don’t want me to meet him. Sometimes I suspect the money may have been released,” she said.

But Dr Kenneth Omona, the PPS, accused Ms Rugambwa of playing victim as she ‘‘fleeced people of their money’’.

“Peace should stop playing victim, she should return the money she took from peasants or God will punish her,” Dr Omona said.

