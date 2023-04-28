Locals block opening of access road over land dispute

Police in Tororo Friday stopped the opening of an access road after a section of locals threatened to attack road operators for trespassing on their land.

According to the Officer in Charge at Tororo Central Police Station, Mr Dickens Ampikiire, the Tororo municipal council authorities had planned to open a community access road in Amagoro "A" central village in the Eastern division but did not seek approval from the land owners.

''As police, we are mandated to protect property and lives, therefore, for now, we halt the development until the two parties come to mutual understanding,” he said.

Residents led by the area councillor were determined to torch the grader if the operator insisted, saying they must come to a mutual understanding with the authorities first.

Municipal authorities were meant to open the circular road connecting Tororo municipality to Morukatipe Sub County through Amagoro "A" central and Aterait villages. However, 15 families in those villages claim they were not notified about the development and want compensation.

“My house falls in the road and will be demolished if the construction continues as planned, but no one has come to me talking about compensation. How I’m supposed to keep quiet?” Ms Cicilia Nakato, one of the residents said.

Ms Zahara Etyang, another resident said they were supposed to have been informed such that they don’t plant gardens where the road is supposed to pass. She suspects some individuals might have decided to swindle their compensation money.

Mr Pius Aroda, the speaker of the Eastern division council says the opening of the road is not formal and that they (council) were also not informed about it.

''Some of the affected persons have graveyards within their compounds that require traditional ceremonies before they are exhumed for reburial in a different location which requires money. But for this case, no one seems to be caring and willing to compensate the people,” he said.

However, Mr Andrew Omuy, the LCV councillor of the area disagreed with the claims being fronted by the residents, saying that the road was requested by the locals themselves.