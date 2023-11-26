Locals charge travelers using Wakiso makeshift bridge

Following heavy rains that washed away culverts at Walufumbe Bridge, residents have improvised a makeshift bridge to ease accessibility to the neighbouring villages.

Walufumbe Bridge connects Sseeta-Magere Village in Kasangati Town Council to Buwaate in Kira Municipality, Wakiso District.

According to Abbas Kiggundu, a guide at the bridge, locals raised money to erect a temporary makeshift bridge and they cannot just leave travelers to use it without paying for the service offered.

He explains that every person using the bridge is charged between Shs1, 000 and Shs5,000 used for maintenance.

“People from Kira could not cross to Kasangati. Our intention was not to collect money, but to keep this bridge in a motorable state,” Kiggundu told Monitor on Saturday.

He said only school children are using the road freely.

“Part of the money collected is used to replace the rotten eucalyptus pillars , timber and nails and the balance goes to the team that does the work,” he noted.

John Ssali, the chairperson of Boda Boda riders at St. Kizito Buwaate stage, said motorists use the bridge since there are no alternative routes.

“The bridge is not only risky for motorists, but also school going children who cross it every day. In our case, three boda boda riders have died as they try to cross that bridge,” he added.

MAGERE: Road users go past an improvised makeshift bridge made by locals -since no repairs have been made three months after floods washed away culverts at Walufumbe Bridge- connecting Sseeta-Magere in Kasangati Town Council to Buwaate in Kira Municipality.



Residents have now appealed to the government to inte fix the bridge.

“We cannot continue like this as if we don’t pay taxes. Let the government erect a permanent bridge here. The rainy season is still on and the wood which is used rots every day,” the rider observed.

Sseeta Village chairperson James Kityo blamed the damage on the bridge on floods and Walufumbe Swamp encroachers who have since disrupted the normal flow of water.

He added that since the bridge is located at the border of Kasangati and Kira, none of the local authorities take responsibility.

“Kasangati Town Council authorities told us they do not have the money to fix that bridge, the financial support Kira wanted to give us could not complete the whole project. They however promised to engage the Ministry of Works and Transport to see whether we can get some assistance and we are still waiting,” he added.

Kira Municipal Council town clerk Benon Yiga revealed that they have written to Uganda Roads Fund for support.

“We are hopeful that they will change the original work plan to get us at least Shs10million to put new corrugated steel culverts though we prefer to have box culverts which are durable,” he said in a telephone interview on Saturday.