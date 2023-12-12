Locals decry poor state of mortuary

Residents of Senior Quarters in Soroti City West Ward have raised concern over the poor state of the public mortuary.

Since mid-2022, part of the mortuary was deroofed and nothing has been done.

Mr Fred Akol, the councillor representing workers in Soroti District Council, said the open roof of the mortuary leaves bodies exposed to sunshine, which makes them decompose faster and send a foul smell.

“I suggest that the mortuary be transferred elsewhere since it is located in a residential area,” Mr Akol, who is also a resident of Maroon Quarters, explained.

Mr Paul Opige, the chairperson of Soroti City West Ward, asked the city authorities to rescue people from the bad smell by putting in place what is required to preserve the bodies.

Mr Christopher Opio, one of the boda boda riders at the stage adjacent to the mortuary, revealed that unclaimed bodies can spend two weeks without authorities taking action.

“We suffer a lot with the smell that emanates from the mortuary. Police dumps bodies there, and some of the bodies are not picked for so long,” he added.





Challenges

The Soroti City Health Officer, Mr Moses Amolo, said on average, the facility receives two to three unclaimed bodies every week.

Mr Amolo also said the facility had not had electricity for some time.

He, however, said plans were underway to reconnect it possibly next financial year.

“It is also true that the mortuary has no refrigerator where bodies can be stored and therefore bodies are left on the floor,” he said.

Mr Amolo said the city authorities bury each unclaimed body at Shs150,000 .