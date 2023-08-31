Locals demand answers on 60 ‘missing’ power poles

Residents of Busiikwe, Butete and Bulimira Villages in Kitayunjwa Sub-county, Kamuli District, have asked the government to explain the circumstances under which 60 electricity poles were removed from various sites last year.

Mr David Ziraba, the chairperson of Bulimira Village, said a company contracted by the Rural Electricity Agency (REA) erected 60 electricity poles in the three villages ahead of the 2021 elections. However, last year, the contractor removed the poles, without giving any explanation to the residents.

“We were excited about the REA project. But the contractor removed our poles, perhaps because we were not giving kickbacks. So, all we request is the government to honour its obligation and give us the power which we are entitled to,” Mr Ziraba said on Tuesday.

Mr Joseph Isabirye, a resident of Bulimira, said as soon as they heard and saw the contractor mapping the area, digging holes and erecting the poles, he sold two goats and bought wires to get connected to the power line.

“I had planned to open a saloon once we got electricity here. But I now regret selling my goats, which could have reproduced by now,” he said.

Ms Milly Nantongo, another resident, said she was initially excited that she would no longer use candles at night once her house got connected to the power line. Ms Nantongo, 67, takes care of her eight grandchildren.

Mr Ziraba said locals led by Mr Charles Isabirye and then Speaker of Parliament and Kamuli District Woman Member of Parliament, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, lobbied for electricity in the three villages.

Mr Paul Ngobi, a resident, however, said the government should be applauded for the well-intentioned project, although it is being let down by ‘greedy people’.

“We appreciate government programmes; however, we should also stop speculation because of lack of information. Someone, somewhere should always come out to explain things, otherwise the system is riddled with corruption,” he added.

An official from REA, speaking on condition of anonymity because he is not authorised to speak to the media, said: “The community is blowing the issue out of proportion and should use the right approach because the contractor actually overshot the distance.”

He added that the poles were not stolen, as alleged by some locals, but rather removed and taken to the neighbouring Nawango Village, where they were supposed to be erected, according to the contract details.

The source added that the contractor had anticipated getting the extension service contract and erected poles in villages that were outside the project scope. Following a government directive, REA was merged with the Ministry of Energy and the contractor did not get the extension service deal.

Mr Joseph Mulema, the contractor, said the three villages were not part of the project, so the poles were removed.