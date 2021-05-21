Locals demand hospital as new leaders take oath

By Ronald Kabanza More by this Author

Residents in Rukungiri District have tasked the incoming district leadership to lobby for a district hospital.

The locals claim patients have been dying on their way to Mbarara and Kabale regional referral hospitals.

Rukungiri has a population of about 330,900 people, according to district officials.

Ms Christine Turasima, 38, a resident of Kahoko Cell in Nyakagyeme Sub-county, said she expects the new council that was sworn in on Tuesday to task the central government on healthcare.

“The last district council promised to lobby for us a hospital but they failed. The new council must fulfil that promise," Ms Turasiima said.

She said they need a hospital so that the residents can be able to access specialised health services.

“My father died five days ago on our way to Mbarara Regional Referral hospital, but he would not have passed on if we had a general hospital,” Ms Turasiima said.

Advertisement

Ms Susan Mugisha, 34, a resident of Buyanja Town Council, said when the district gets a hospital, it will be easy to handle expectant mothers who develop complications while giving birth.

“More expectant mothers and others in need of improved treatment will keep on dying because travelling from here to Mbarara or Kabale when you are sick is costly,” Ms Mugisha said.

Mr Apollo Namara, 49, a resident of Ruhinda Sub-county, said government should elevate one of the health centre IVs to a hospital.

“We want government to at least consider elevating Rukungiri Health Centre IV to a general hospital so that services are brought closer ,” he said.

The locals also want the district administration to task government to put up a university in the area, improve the road network and strengthen the fight against corruption.

The new district chairperson, Mr Geoffrey Kyomukama, said he will work hard to ensure that his promises are fulfilled.

“I am looking forward to working on the needs of the people because they entrusted me with their votes. Lobbying for a district hospital is my first priority,” he said.

Health facilities

Rukungiri has four health centre IVs of Kebisoni in Kebisoni Town Council, Rukungiri in Rukungiri Municipality, Bugangari in Bugangari Sub-county and Nyakishenyi in Nyakishenyi Sub-county. The district also has six health centre IIIs.

editorial@ug.nationmedia.com