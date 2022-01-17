Locals demand tarmac on Isingiro-Rakai road

A truck carrying matooke to Kampala on the Isingiro-Rakai road on January 14, 2022. PHOTO/ FELIX AINEBYOONA

By  Felix Ainebyoona

What you need to know:

Leaders say farmers need easy access to markets.

Leaders have tasked government to prioritise tarmacking the 220 kilometre Isingiro-Rakai road.
The road stretches from Isingiro Town Council-Rugaga, Ntantamuki and then Rakai with one corner connecting to Mutukula border with Tanzania and one goes to Mirama Hill that connects to Rwanda.

