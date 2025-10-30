Locals dig for survivors in Kween after deadly landslides

Several people are feared dead after mudslides swept through parts of Chibanda in Kween District, eastern Uganda, following heavy rainfall, residents said Thursday.

Videos shared from the scene show locals using rudimentary tools such as hoes to dig through the mud in search of bodies and survivors.

Footage from the affected area appeared to show at least one body, as residents continued searching through thick layers of debris on a seemingly soggy morning. Locals put the initial casualty toll at six.

The slides were amid flooding in some areas, triggered by overnight downpour that left patches of key roads covered or surrounded by water.

Locals stand near a rain-soaked section with flooded patches in Chibanda, Kween District, on October 30, following deadly mudslides triggered by days of heavy rain. PHOTO/COURTESY

Residents who spoke in the videos suggested that the incident occurred overnight after downpour loosened soil on the steep slopes surrounding the area, sending debris cascading down the hills.

By 9 a.m. Thursday, authorities were yet to issue an official death toll or a detailed statement on the extent of the damage.

About Kween District

Kween District and its neighbouring areas are prone to what authorities classified as "geomorphological and geological hazards" due to a stony, cliffy and sloping landscape.

Kween is one of several highland districts in eastern Uganda that regularly experience deadly mudslides during prolonged rainfall. Similar incidents in the past have displaced dozens of families and destroyed crops.

A general view of the landscape in Kween District, eastern Uganda. PHOTO/COURTESY

Experts have long warned that uncontrolled settlement on steep terrain, combined with deforestation and erratic weather patterns, continues to expose communities on the slopes of the Mount Elgon areas to disasters but relocation efforts have not yielded much.

On Thursday morning, residents were calling for urgent government relief, and recovery support for affected families.

Details to follow...