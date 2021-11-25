Locals displaced by oil pipeline project decry varying compensation rates

Locals in Kyotera, Lwengo and Sembabule districts , who were displaced by the oil pipeline  project have raised a red flag over disparities in compensation rates

Daily Monitor

  • Mr  Salongo Gyagenda said his neighbour’s cassava garden was rated at Shs3,000 per plant  while his was valued at Shs1,000 by the government chief value.

 “The government didn’t consider our consent in valuing the pieces of land, neither were price rates uniform even in the neighbourhood,” he said.

