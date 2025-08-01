Locals embrace cocoa farming in Arua

A section of farmers in Arua City has welcomed an initiative to adopt cultivation of cocoa as their main cash crop to boost household income. The farmers in the area lack a marketable cash crop and mainly depend on food crops that are grown on a subsistence scale.

The introduction of cocoa is intended to shift the farmers' mindset toward promoting commercial farming over subsistence farming. Cocoa is highly valued and marketable worldwide. One such farmer who has adopted cultivation of cocoa is Mr Dante Ovua, a resident of Yivu Ward, Ayivu West Division in Arua City, who stated that he has already cleared one acre of his land for cocoa farming.

“Through some training, I have learnt that there is a ready market for cocoa and it can be harvested for the whole year. It is a marketable crop once well managed; one can earn good money from it compared to other cash crops like tobacco,” he told the Monitor on Monday.

Some of the farmers were traditional tobacco growers, but because of the poor payment and campaigns against tobacco, they switched to growing cocoa.

Mr Moses Draji, a resident of Ewazoku Cell, Ayivu Division, said: “This crop uses organic manure, which our people can make in their homes. One can also use organic pesticides, and we have the land. This is the right crop which will drive poverty out of our homes.”

He encouraged locals to embrace cocoa farming, adding that the crop has transformed people’s lives in other parts of the country where they have less land. Ms Veronica Zako, a resident of Nyiovura in Ayivu East Division, said: “We have already prepared the land and dug the holes in our two-acre land.

All we are waiting for are the seedlings because we have already received enough sensitisation about growing and taking care of the crop.” Mr Ephraim Sunday Candia, a resident of Adalafu Cell, said: “I was a coffee farmer for a long time, but for some time, when the prices started dropping, I lost interest and instead started planting cocoa. It is a crop that will transform us because the market is available.”

Why shift to cocoa

A former Member of Parliament for Ayivu Constituency, Mr Bernard Atiku, is now one of the promoters of the crop.

Speaking to Monitor, Mr Atiku listed the benefits of the crop, saying the zoning of West Nile for tobacco growing was exacerbating poverty among locals.

“We have intentionally decided to undertake this strategic promotion of cocoa as a perennial crop in our sub-region because West Nile has been ring-fenced to produce plantation crops like cotton and tobacco, which require a lot of land and are labour-intensive,” he said.

Mr Atiku said tobacco is responsible for environmental degradation and loss of soil fertility because it is acidic. “We are hopeful that the shift in cocoa will enable farmers to earn more money. It is less labour-intensive and farmers should follow the right procedures of growing the crop,” he said.

So far, close to 2,000 farmers in Ayivu West Division have been trained and equipped with technical knowledge on how to care for the cocoa. Also, nursery beds will be established in each ward. Cocoa is a perennial crop that responds well in rainy tropical areas, with a maximum annual average of 30 – 32ºC. It thrives under the shade and in areas with annual rainfall between 1,500mm and 2,000mm.

An expert in cocoa agronomy, Mr Mike Atama Drajole, said Arua is conducive for growing the crop because it has a tropical climate.

The temperature is approximately 23.0 °C or 73.3 °F, as determined by statistical analysis. Each year, there is an approximate 919 mm or 36.2 inches of precipitation that occurs. “We took soil samples from West Nile when we started promoting the crop in the region and discovered that the soils were rich with nutrients, which can support cocoa growing and coffee. There is evidence in Koboko, Maracha, and Adjumani districts where the crops are already yielding fruits,” Mr Drajole said .

He added: “The government should have a say in the pricing and marketing of cocoa, and do more research on the crop, we need to profile cocoa by variety.” Mr Drajole, however, appealed to the government to support the cocoa farmers with quality seedlings and extension services, saying such an initiative cannot succeed on a private arrangement.

Cocoa farming

According to the National Agricultural Advisory Services (Naads), cocoa is ranked among the high-value export commodities that offer great economic opportunities for increasing farmers’ incomes and foreign exchange earnings for the country. Since the 2013/2014 financial year, Naads has distributed more than 20 million cocoa seedlings, which contributed to the increased production of cocoa by 9 percent.

According to the 2023 statistics, Meridian Tobacco Company, which operates in West Nile, says they cooperate with 10,000 farmers. The 2024 figures from Arua District’s production department indicates that about 600 farmers are getting actively engaged in cocoa growing, especially in Arua City and Arua District. Some of these farmers were growers of tobacco and shifted to cocoa.