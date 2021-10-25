Locals in Kamuli hold 'burial ceremony' for birds to receive rain

Residents of Buleri Zone, Butende Parish, Kitayunjwa Sub-County, in Kamuli District have reportedly not had rain for over a month following the death of two hornbills.

Mr Joel Kadolia, the area LCI chairperson, on Saturday said it was only raining in neighbouring villages and not in Buleri, raising suspicion that the hornbills that roamed the area could have died as was the case seven years ago.

“In 2014, a hornbill was buried in a garden belonging to a Born Again Christian who dismissed the whole exercise as “paganism”, and exhumed its carcass and burnt it; but since then, it has never rained in his garden,” Mr Kadolia said.

He added: “This time, a boy told me that he had seen the dead birds which he thought were turkeys, but as he went closer, bees swarmed towards him and he took off; so, four days ago, we gathered elders and found the birds’ carcasses next to each other.”

According to Koloni Masooma, 73, a cultural talk show programme host at a Kamuli-based radio station, the hornbill is among the rare birds with spiritual and cultural powers and protection, surrounded by several myths. “Not even scavengers eat their flesh,” he said.

As a result, residents held a burial ceremony for the two hornbills where some rice, meat and maize flour (posho) was cooked for the “mourners”, while the elders used a pigeon to cleanse the land.

Two graves were dug in which each of the bird’s carcass was wrapped in a backcloth and buried, after which simsim and groundnuts were spread around their graveyards.

Bizarre. The carcass prepared for burial in a barkcloth and grave.

The mourners were then dispersed and told to wait for the rains. “If the rain doesn’t fall today (Sunday), we shall need a ram and dove to complete the ritual for having taken long to discover their carcasses which tantamount to negligence,” Mr Kadolia said.

By the time of filing this story six hours later, Mr Rogers Dhizala, a resident, said “heavy clouds were calmly forming overhead”, suggestive of rain, while Mr Kadolia told this publication that it rained for an hour on Sunday morning.