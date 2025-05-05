Locals opt for herbs as Mbale struggles to contain malaria

Mbale District in eastern Uganda’s Bugisu Sub-region is facing an alarming surge in malaria cases, largely attributed to poor health-seeking behaviour among locals who prefer herbal remedies over medical treatment.

According to data from the Ministry of Health, the district recorded a malaria positivity rate of 48 percent in 2024 and ranked second in malaria-related deaths nationally, with 107 fatalities, only surpassed by Hoima District, which recorded 137. Health authorities say the situation is worsened by frequent stockouts of antimalarial drugs at government health facilities, leaving patients with limited options.

Mr Ronald Wegoyi, a Village Health Team (VHT) member in Bungokho Sub-county, said most residents rely on self-diagnosis and use local herbs instead of seeking timely medical intervention. “Many people take their temperature by hand and resort to using medicinal plants found around their homes. By the time they come to the health facility, the condition has worsened—often fatally, especially for children,” he said.

Experts note that endemic districts such as Mbale, Manafwa, and Namisindwa are especially vulnerable due to their climatic conditions—heavy rainfall, high temperatures, and humidity—which provide a conducive environment for mosquito breeding. Mr James Wamono, an environmental expert, linked the malaria upsurge in high-altitude areas—up to 1,800 meters above sea level—to deforestation and climate change. “Malaria is now rampant in areas previously considered low-risk. Global warming, driven by human activity such as tree cutting, has created warmer microclimates ideal for malaria transmission,” Mr Wamono said. At Bunampogo Health Centre III, which serves a population of 18,000, Dr Martin Olupot described the malaria burden as “dire.” “Seventy percent of our patients last quarter were suffering from malaria.

Many abandon treatment midway once they feel slightly better, while others self-medicate. This leads to drug resistance and recurrent infections,” he said. Dr Olupot also noted that the facility is overstretched and frequently experiences drug shortages. Mr John Wambette, a resident of Bunampogo Village, echoed this concern. “When we go to the health centre, we are only given prescriptions and told to buy the drugs from private pharmacies. Many of us can’t afford that, so we turn to free herbs,” he said. In response, the Rotary Club of Lubowa, in partnership with the Rotary Club of Mbale, has launched a community-focused initiative to fight malaria in the district.

Intervention

The project, funded by a $10,000 grant from Malaria Partners International and co-financed with an additional $884 from the two clubs, supports mosquito net distribution, malaria treatment, and education campaigns. The initiative has also equipped VHTs with bicycles and lighting lamps to enhance outreach and early treatment efforts across the district. Ms Rhona Kamukama, the president of the Rotary Club of Lubowa, said the project aims to ensure a sustainable supply of rapid malaria test kits and antimalarial drugs to nearby health facilities. “We are prioritising the dispensing of curative doses to children and pregnant women,” she said. Ms Eva Kagona, the country manager of Malaria Partners Uganda, described malaria as the country’s deadliest disease, killing at least 14 people every day. “In eastern Uganda, including Mbale, about 450 in every 1,000 people are infected with malaria. That’s a huge burden,” she said, urging communities to grow mosquito-repelling vegetation around their homes. Mr Benard Osenda, the director of Malaria Partners Uganda, said the project will be expanded if successful. “Once we evaluate and confirm the impact of this pilot intervention, we plan to propose it for scaling up in other malaria-endemic districts,” he said.

48%

National outlook

Malaria remains a significant public health concern in Uganda, with the entire population of approximately 45.5 million at risk of infection . In 2023, Uganda reported an estimated 12.6 million malaria cases and nearly 16,000 deaths, positioning it among the top contributors to the global malaria burden. Uganda accounted for approximately 4.8% of global malaria cases in 2023, ranking among the top five countries with the highest malaria incidence worldwide. Malaria accounts for 30 percent of outpatient visits and 20 percent of hospital deaths, according to data from the Ministry of Health.



