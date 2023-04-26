Locals panic over looming landslides

Cracks have emerged on land and houses in more than 30 villages in Bundibugyo District.

More than 2,000 households will be affected if the cracks result in landslides.

For instance, since last September cracks have developed on more than 4,000 acres in Kirumya sub-county, and some cases of landslides were reported as having destroyed cocoa, coffee, vanilla plantations and gardens.

Last December, following a downpour, land on the roadside in Mutukula Cell on Fort Portal-Bundibugyo road sank, scaring travellers.

Mr Matayo Kabundu, a district councillor representing Kirumya Sub-county, said Bundikeki, Nyagilo, Katumba, Bundimulagya and Bundibuturo are the most affected parishes.

He said area leaders have asked the authorities to relocate locals in the affected parishes in vain.

“We have written several letters to the district leadership to establish why cracks are developing on our land. They visited the area once and pledged to send geological experts to come and study the situation but to my dismay, nothing has been done,” Mr Kabundu said on Sunday.

The Kirumya Sub-county chairperson, Mr Abraham Bamwiterebye, said apart from landslides, people’s houses have also started developing cracks.

Since September last year, landslides in the sub-county have displaced more than 200 households.

“The sinking of land has so far affected 33 villages in five parishes in my sub-county and 2,000 households with a population of 14,118 people and peoples’ plantations have been destroyed,” Mr Bamwiterebye said.

He said the road from Bundibugyo Town connecting Katumba to Bubukwanga is now unmotorable.

“Our biggest fear is that more cracks are emerging every other day and they are deep, which means soon our land will continue to sink,” he said.

He cited the example of another landslide which occurred in Mutoma Cell, in Bundibugyo Town Council and destroyed cocoa plantations on Monday.

Mr Jerald Agaba, a resident of Kirumya Sub-county, said his land, half an acre, where he had planted cocoa and bananas, sunk last year and more cracks have started developing in the remaining portion.

“We don’t know what is causing our land to keep sinking all the time, we cannot plant any food or cash crops anymore, we appeal to the government to give us answers,” Mr Agaba said.

Ms Jane Katusiime, a resident, said locals might die from hunger if no action is taken.

“We ask for help from well-wishers,” Ms Katusiime said.

Ms Pamida Asiimwe, a mother of 10, said: “We have nowhere to go, my gardens were all washed by landslides . We don’t have what to eat. We appeal to [the] government for support. We also appeal to well-wishers for relief food.”





RESPONSE

The Bundibugyo District disaster focal person, Mr Zakayo Kisungu, said he has asked the office of the Prime Minister (OPM) for intervention but they are yet to receive their response.

He said his office has also written to the area Member of Parliament about the looming disaster.

However, he said the lawmaker has also not yet responded.

As a result, Mr Kisungu said he will remind OPM and the area MP on the need for urgent intervention in the affected areas in Bundibugyo.