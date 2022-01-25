Locals protest closure of police posts

Wamala regional police spokesperson, Ms Rachael Kawala. PHOTO/FILE/NMG

  • Mr Gerald Nsiiro, the chairperson of Kiboga District, said police should ask for backup from other security agencies such as UPDF .

Residents in Mityana and Kiboga  districts are protesting the closure of various police posts in Wamala region, saying the move will breed insecurity.

