Locals protest closure of police posts

Residents in Mityana and Kiboga districts are protesting the closure of various police posts in Wamala region, saying the move will breed insecurity.

Last week, police closed some police posts a few weeks after unknown assailants attacked them, killed police officers and made away with guns.

Some of the closed police posts in Mityana District include Kibuto, Namutamba, Kikandwa, Kiryokya, Nakaseeta, Ttanda, while in Kiboga District they are Nakasozi and Kirunda.

“The cardinal objective of setting up the posts was to protect residents together with their property. So, by withdrawing their officers, police are exposing us to criminals,” Ms Solomon Kizito , a resident of Kikandwa Village, said in an interview at the weekend.

Mr Simon Ssebwato, a resident of Ttanda Village, said withdrawing personnel shows that police have surrendered to criminals.

A similar arrangement had been planned for Kassanda District, but the resident district commissioner, Ms Phoebe Namulindwa, rejected it .

“I wrote to the director of operations in police and explained our predicament. They shouldn’t close police posts when people badly need security,” she said.

“We have people who are hardworking and keep some money with them. One time, a resident was strangled and a lot of money robbed from him. These are some of the situations we don’t want to experience,” Mr Deogratius Lweza, a resident of Namutamba, said.

By the time the police post was closed in Namutumba, residents had embarked on constructing a building to house the officers , cells, store and offices.

“For us we are ready to look after the police officers if they are deployed here because we need security,” Mr Joy Lwanga, another resident, said.

Mr Gerald Nsiiro, the chairperson of Kiboga District, said police should ask for backup from other security agencies such as UPDF .

The Wamala regional police spokesperson, Ms Rachael Kawala, said the closure of the police posts is temporary and is intended to ensure safety of their officers. She said the closed posts were prone to attacks because they lacked enough manpower.

“The posts are not closed for good, it is a temporary measure. When we get more manpower, they will definitely be reopened ,” she said.