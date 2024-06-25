Locals renew calls for Namutumba-Kibuku bridge

Residents of Namutumba and Kibuku have asked the government to construct a bridge linking both districts.

Mr Lawrence Bomba, a resident of Namakoko Village, said while President Museveni was campaigning at Irwaniro Primary School in 2016, he reportedly toured Namakoko Swamp and pledged to construct a bridge and irrigation plant there but no action has been taken to-date.

Subsequently, he says lives have been lost after boats capsized due to overloading, while other locals struggle to cross to either district,especially those accessing medical services from Kibuku.

“People who fear traveling by canoe from Namakoko in Namutumba to Bugiri Village in Kibuku District, a distance of three kilometres, use the longer route via Namutumba town to Tirinyi town,” Mr Bomba said in an interview on Monday.

He added: “Water transport is good only for large water bodies like lakes and rivers, but not for swamps; during rainy seasons, we experience floods which make water transport very difficult.”

Mr Daniel Guta, also a resident of Namakoko Village, said lobbying to have a bridge constructed began during Idi Amin’s presidency.

He added that because subsequent leaders failed to continue with the lobbying process, they plan to carry out a door-to-door fundraising drive to erect a makeshift bridge using eucalyptus poles.

Such desperate measures, according to Mr Guta, will not only save residents from the many risks of water accidents, but will also connect to the other roads in Kibuku District.

“Fixing a bridge using eucalyptus poles will enable at least 500 people, including expectant mothers seeking antenatal services at Kibuku, to cross over on a daily basis, although it will pose a minor risk,” he added.

Ms Sarah Sabano, a village health team (VHT) official, said she is “concerned”, and asked the government to increase the road fund sent to Namutumba and Kibuku districts.

“Our Members of Parliament are not doing enough to remind the President of what he pledged,” she said, expressing optimism that when a bridge is constructed, many businesses will sprout.

“Namakoko Village is known for growing watermelon, but people are selling watermelon at throw-way prices because the area is not accessible,” she noted.

Namakoko Landing Site was at the weekend unveiled as a tourism site by First Deputy Prime Minister, Ms Rebecca Kadaga, Ms Persis Namuganza (State Lands), and Busoga Kingdom Tourism Minister, Ms Hellen Namutamba; however, some residents say they would have preferred a bridge.

Ms Matama Logose, a businesswoman selling old clothes, said unveiling Namakoko Swamp as a tourism site will not develop Namutumba District.

“I expected Ministers Kadaga and Persis Namuganza; Kyabazinga Kingdom and Bukono chiefdom to join hands and construct a bridge to ease transport,” she said.

Some of the boats transport passengers from Namakoko village in Namutumba District to Bugiri Village in Kibuku District on June 24, 2024. PHOTO/RONALD SEEBE

Ms Juliet Nampina, a resident of Namakoko Trading Centre, described it as “a mistake” to refer to a swamp as a landing site simply because of the need to promote tourism.

“If we wanted Namakoko to be a landing site, we would ask the government to give us a ferry, but we want a bridge because water transport is risky,” Ms Nampina said.

She also noted that the Shs3,000 spent on traveling by boat from Namakoko Village in Namutumba District, to Bugiri Village in Kibuku, District will reduce to Shs1,000 by boda boda.

Ms Loy Mbasaraki, a resident of Nangonge Trading Centre, says the only activity taking place at Namakoko Swamp is water transport, not fishing.

“Previously, it was growing rice and maize, which the government stopped because of wetland degradation,” she said.

According to her, tourism is a long-term business which will only benefit few employed people, while a bridge is a public asset which will benefit multitudes for posterity.