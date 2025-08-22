Locals retrieve three bodies from flooded Alito Bridge on Kotido road

Residents on Saturday retrieved three bodies from the flooded Alito Bridge along the Kotido Road, a day after the victims drowned while attempting to cross using ropes improvised by local guides.

The deceased were identified as Kennedy Odongo (25), a resident of Kotido District; Kevin Alupo, from Pallisa District; and Isaiah Koryang (27), from Kaabong District.

According to Mr Robert Ongareno, the LC3 chairperson for Alito Sub-county in Kapelebyong District, the bodies were pulled from the marshes of Alito in both Kapelebyong and Otuke districts.

“This bridge speaks volumes. It is a revelation of government’s continued negligence. We have advocated for many years to have this bridge worked on, but our pleas have always landed on deaf ears,” Ongareno told this paper by phone.

He recalled that last year, two people also lost their lives at the same bridge, which has remained in a dangerous state for the last 25 years.

Ongareno said the bridge has now been cordoned off, with locals barred from using ropes to cross the flooded waters. “We have mobilised a few trucks to carry hardcore stones to cover the holes left behind by the running water,” he added.

The chairperson said a search is still ongoing for more people suspected to be missing. The retrieved bodies have since been handed over to police, who managed to reach the site on Saturday—16 days after the bridge was destroyed by heavy rains.

Mr Stephen Ebaju Epenu, the LC5 councilor for Obalanga, said they began advocating for improvements to the bridge in 2007 after it was washed away by floods. “This is the only road that connects to northern Karamoja, and that alone should have been reason enough to compel government action. Sadly, that has not been the case,” he said.

Ebaju added that since the 2007 floods, the bridge has claimed 18 lives, including three UPDF officers. He warned that the Kotido Road, a key route for trucks transporting goods to South Sudan through Karenga District, is now impassable.

Mr Mark Kodet, a student at Kotido Secondary School, said it is time for the people of northern Karamoja to question government’s lack of commitment to maintaining infrastructure in the region.

“The roads in northern Karamoja are never worked on, nor maintained. We are merely that neglected class of Ugandans, isolated by bad access roads,” Kodet said.



