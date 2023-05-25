Locals speak on police shooting

The suspected suicide case involving a police officer attached to Makokoto Police Post in Kassanda District has been linked to possible depression and alcohol abuse, a section of residents claimed yesterday.

Police Constable Alex Kitiyo, 47, allegedly committed suicide yesterday by shooting himself inside his room after failing to kill his boss.

Police confirmed that Kitiyo aimed the gun at his boss, Inspector of Police John Kakooza’s rented room before he shot himself.

The incident happened at around 5am. His boss was believed to be sleeping at the time.

But a section of the residents that the Monitor talked to claimed that Kitiyo turned violent whenever he took alcohol in bars within Makokoto Town.

“We are shocked that our police officer decided to take his own life but we had on several occasions informed his bosses about his strange behaviour,” said Mr Samuel Ssekanyo, a resident of Makokoto Trading Centre.

Adding: “He could move to different bars with his loaded gun and often engaged in fist fights.”

Mr Ssekanyo’s version of the deceased’s behaviour is not different from two other residents who accused the deceased of engaging in unruly behaviour. Another resident, Mr Bosco Ssekabembe Banja, said: “Kitiyo was a good officer but often settled his anger through fist fights. The good side is that he never used the gun against the civilians. He could fight and walk back home quietly.”

Mr Elly Naturinda, the chairperson of Makokoto Sub-county, yesterday said he advised the Police on regular checks on the conduct of personnel.

“The police should also pay attention to the different complaints brought against their own officers,” he said.

But Ms Rachael Kawala, the Wamala Region Police spokesperson, yesterday told journalists that the Police Force was investigating a case of attempted murder and suicide by shooting.

“The scene of crime has been visited and documented by our task team. Relevant statements are being recorded to guide the investigation,” she said.

Police have also responded to four incidents of shooting in one week. The incidents took place in Mbarara, Tororo, Mukono and Kasese.

The first incident was by a police officer in Mbarara District while the other incident involved a private security guard in Tororo Municipality.

The third shooting incident involved a police officer in Mukono Municipality. It is alleged that the police officer fired through his window injuring a female student.

Police in Kasese District are currently investigating circumstances under which a security guard attached to a private security company shot at and critically injured his colleague.

The suspect identified as 24-year-old George Kubwimaana, attached to A1-Security Company, shot Mr Merab Kongai, also a security guard.

The duo had been deployed at MMP Agro Industries Ltd in Kasese Town.

The Rwenzori East Police spokesperson, Mr Nelson Tumushiime, said the incident happened at 11:45 am.

‘‘Police at CPS Kasese is holding George Kubwimaana…a security guard… on allegations of attempted murder on Merab Kongai. The duo are security guards…and were guarding MMP Agro Industries Ltd Kasese,” Mr Tumushiime said in a brief statement yesterday.

He added that the victim was rushed to St Mary’s Hospital Kasese while the suspect was arrested and is currently detained at CPS Kasese.

According to preliminary investigations, the suspect wanted to lean on his gun but mistakenly pulled the trigger and discharged a bullet.

“At the scene, we recovered a riffle with five rounds of ammunition and it is also alleged that [Mr] Kubwimana was playing with his gun. Security personnel, especially security guards, this gun is not a weapon to play with. Let’s take extra care while handling them because shootings have become rampant across the country,’’ Tumushime said.

Dr Hillary Bategyekize, a medical officer at St Mary’s Hospital in Kasese, yesterday told journalists that the victim was received at the facility with gunshot wounds on the right thigh and was bleeding.