Locals urge probe over Mbarara street parking contractor

Residents in Mbarara have petitioned authorities to probe alleged “irregularities and ineffectiveness” of a company contracted to manage street parking in the city.

The complainants accuse Wood Fix Company of fraud and forgery- since the firm was contracted in 2016.

“We have noted with utmost concern that since 2016, the city has never invited any bidders in relation to the street parking. There are also high levels of unprofessionalism and corruption. It is important to note that all these incidences are against the principles of public procurement as provided for under Section 43 of the PPDA Act,” reads the letter seen by Monitor on Sunday.

The petitioners added: “It is therefore our humble request that this matter be investigated and a new procurement process be organized in relation to street parking management.”

Describing themselves as concerned citizens, they want the street parking company and Mbarara City Council specifically investigated on why the tendering position of street parking has never been advertised yet other positions are advertised.

Keneth Owomugisha, a private car owner, told Monitor on Sunday that he street parking tenderers charge high fees for parking- and sometimes double charge them.

"Sometimes, they clamp our cars before negotiations with them. I think Council should intervene and save us from the current street parking contractors," he remarked.

When contacted, Mbarara City clerk Assay Abireebe Tumwesigyire dismissed allegations that the street parking contract has never been advertised.

He said the current contract expires in 2024.

“In the rules of Uganda, we cannot keep a contract without being advertised. That allegation is not true. There are facts they should cross check before they raise alarm,” Abireebe noted.

He added: “The contract is almost ending. They can compete if they want. These contracts are got through competitive processes. Those concerned citizens should wait and compete when we advertise.”