Locals urged to utilize lower grade facilities in bid to decongest Pallisa Hospital

Authorities have said Pallisa General Hospital “is overwhelmed with self-referrals, which are creating a huge number of patients seeking treatment at the facility.”

The challenge arises amid other significant challenges burdening the 55-year-old hospital, including staffing gaps, shortages in critical supplies and inadequate staff accommodation.

Self-referral is defined by the World Health Organization (WHO) as when patients visit referral hospitals instead of lower-graded heal facilities irrespective of the illness.

Pallisa District Health Officer [DHO], Dr Godfrey Mulekwa, decried dozens of people flocking the general hospital despite presence of several health centre IIIs at sub-county level.

But he noted that “the influx is because of the good services.”

Pallisa Hospital is sickened by a doctor to patient ratio of 1:25,000 people.

“The good road network has facilitated the transportation of patients much easier,” he added.

According to Dr Mulekwa, Pallisa General Hospital has now recruited seven specialized doctors to attend to patients who trek from areas of Teso and Busoga sub-regions as well as districts such as Kibuku, Budaka and Butebo.

Besides, the facility is currently equipped with modern machines.

“However, self-referrals lead to underutilization of Primary Health Care (PHC). The health assistants and nurses in some health centres are left without patients while limited doctors and nurses, at Pallisa Hospital are overburdened,” he told Monitor on Sunday.

Pallisa General Hospital was constructed in 1969, but continuous population growth and an ever-present disease burden have the facility constrained with some patients sleeping on floors.

“The disease burden is totally worsened with the emergence of new diseases like cancer, hypertension, and diabetes,” Dr Mulekwa noted.

He challenged patients to consider visiting some of the other 17 health facilities in the district.

Pallisa hospital serves Pallisa’s 450, 000 people within plus hundreds of others from the neighboring districts.

Meanwhile, Dr Mulekwa revealed that the district has undertaken major renovation works on the wards, mortuary and staff quarters.

Pallisa has 190 health workers which in context implies that the district stands at 40 per cent.

Dr Mulekwa expressed concern over poor hygiene in the district, blaming it for drug stock outs.