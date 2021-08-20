Locals want Shs24b for John Kale institute land

By Robert Muhereza More by this Author

A section of tenants on the 167-acre piece of land earmarked for the construction of John Kale Institute of Technology in Kisoro have defied orders by the district leadership to vacate, saying they must first be compensated.

The tenants occupying the land located in the villages of Shoozi and Kanyabukungu in Gisorora Parish, Nyakabande Sub-county, are demanding compensation amounting to Shs24b.

The group team leader, Mr Ordon Nzabonimpa, yesterday said they have petitioned the High Court in Kabale seeking the cancelation of the title of the disputed piece of land.

They claim the land under contention was fraudulently acquired by Kisoro District local government without their involvement.

“We need Shs24b compensation if we are to vacate this land because this is where we belong. The High Court in Kabale has already set September 23 to hear our case in which we are demanding the cancelation of the land title,” Mr Nzabonimpa said.

On August 12, President Museveni wrote to the Prime Minister, Ms Robinah Nabbanja, asking her to coordinate the construction of John Kale Institute of Technology, and advised the people of Kisoro to stick to the idea of having the institute affiliated to Kabale University.

Advertisement

“Initially, the Bafumbira had offered free land. Later on, however, they said land was for sale. That, however, should not distract us. John Kale was a national freedom fighter. Moreover, Kisoro supports us 100 per cent. Therefore, let us either get alternative land in Kisoro for the institute or compensate the owners of the land previously given,” the President’s letter reads in part.

This is the second time Mr Museveni is issuing a directive for the construction of the institute, the first being in October 2017 when he laid a foundation stone on the land on which it was to be set up.

The Kisoro District chairperson, Mr Abel Bizimana, has tasked the government to defend the land title that was availed to the Ministry of Education by his leadership, and commence with the construction of the institute.

“Kisoro District legally secured a land title on which the institute is to be constructed, and it is now incumbent upon the Ministry of Education to defend it and commence with the construction,” Mr Bizimana said.

On May 24, 2019, Education minister Janet Museveni wrote to the Kisoro District chairperson, saying constructing the institute had become very expensive because of the compensation demand.

The idea of constructing John Kale Institute of Technology was developed in the memory of late John Kalekyezi, the father of the former Inspector General of Police, Gen Kale Kayihura.

[email protected]