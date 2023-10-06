Locals welcome new SACCO on Bussi Island

Residents of Bussi Island on Lake Victoria in Wakiso district have welcomed the first ever SACCO in their area that is targeted to bolstering development and economic growth.

Unveiled on September 30, the Bussi Islands Entrepreneurs’ Savings and Credit Cooperatives Limited (Busier SACCO) will offer members a wide range of financial services such as saving, loans, keeping documents such as deeds, wills, land titles, insurance to cover members, agency banking, mobile money services, among others.

Speaking at the launch of the SACCO, Mr Drake Kanaabo, the founder of Osanidde Village which houses the new SACCO offices and the brain behind the idea noted that people cannot develop individually but jointly, they can achieve a lot of positive things.

“I started saving in the early 80s with Post Bank and it helped me understand money matters. Let us embrace this SACCO to steer our area to greater heights. This is not my bank, it is a community bank,” he noted.

Mr Kanaabo shared that there are 107 workers in Osanidde Village alone which makes these members of the SACCO automatically and urged residents to embrace saving if they have a goal of developing.

“Money that you have not saved is not yours, money has legs and it moves easily. Regardless of our jobs, saving is very important,” he shared, calling upon people to grow the SACCO to the level of a bank.

Presiding over at the launch, Bussi Island LC 3 chairperson Mr Charles Mukalazi, revealed that for long, people have been keeping money in their houses, others in village associations where they end up losing it to thieves and unscrupulous members.

He urged locals to reduce borrowing but increase saving saying people on Islands such as Bussi, Kituufu, Zzinga, Kyezibula, Kamutenga use money extravagantly and others keep it in village savings associations which bring about theft.

Mr Mukalazi also called upon the proprietors of the SACCO to give loans to only members that have undergone financial education.

“District commercial officers need to educate us on how to plan for these loans to avoid mismanagement and misappropriation of the money. The money needs to do exactly what it has been borrowed for because we need such investments thriving and not collapsing,” he explained.

Kenneth Ssebatta, a resident of Tebankiza Zone on Bussi Island welcomed the SACCO initiative saying people have been getting money doing different jobs at the island especially fishing but lacked a saving culture.

“We did not have any SACCO in the whole sub county and a good number of people have been saving in the Village saving groups. We believe with the coming of this SACCO, we will learn a lot to do with financial discipline and aspects such as saving and book keeping.”

The event was attended by Mr Edson Muvunyi, the In-charge of Bussi Police Station, Sulaiman Ssenkubuge Musoke, the Councilor of Bussi, Dr Christine Anzoa Andoa the former minister of health and residents from surrounding Islands.