Lokech’s funeral attackers plead guilty to terrorism

Three terror suspects arrested with explosives at the burial of the late Deputy Inspector General of Police, Paul Lokech, have voluntarily pleaded guilty to the charges against them.

The suspects appeared before the High Court’s International Crimes Division on August 23 and entered guilty pleas under a plea bargaining arrangement, which resulted in more lenient sentences for crimes that could have carried the death penalty.

Justice Susan Okalany subsequently convicted Rashid Katumba, alias Abdu, of terrorism and unlawful possession of explosives. She also convicted Luyenjje Najjimu and Arafat Jamil Kiyemba of belonging to a terrorist organisation.

Katumba, a member of the proscribed Allied Democratic Forces (ADF), was sentenced to 10 years in prison for each of the charges against him. Meanwhile, Luyenjje and Kiyemba were each sentenced to five years in prison for their affiliation with the ADF.

Ms Jacquelyn Okui, the public relations officer for the Office of the Director of Public Prosecutions (DPP), welcomed the convictions, saying: “This development highlights the critical role of every stakeholder, including the Criminal Investigations Directorate (CID), Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence (CMI), and the Judiciary, in ensuring that those who threaten national security are held accountable.”

She emphasised the importance of effective collaboration among criminal justice stakeholders in safeguarding the nation and its citizens.

In August 2021, security personnel in Pader District intercepted and foiled a suicide bomb attack by Katumba on mourners attending the funeral of Major General Lokech.

Katumba was arrested by police while carrying explosives intended to harm the public, particularly the mourners. He was found with a variety of bomb-making materials, including a homemade bomb, suicide vests, detonators, ammonium sulfate, switches, and mobile phones used to detonate the devices.

Lokech, nicknamed the “Lion of Mogadishu,” passed away on August 21, 2021, just eight months after being appointed Deputy Inspector General of Police.

Medical reports indicated that he died from a blood clot, which had formed after he sustained an injury at his home in Kitikifumba, Kira Division, Wakiso District.